Sana Mchunu Sparks Debate: Should You Help a Friend Who Betrayed You?

South African actress Sana Mchunu shared a message from a woman whose best friend slept with her husband

The woman is torn between recommending her betrayer for a job opportunity, saying she cares about her kids

Mzansi has weighed in with strong opinions, and some are drawing hilarious comparisons to Sana's Netflix show The Polygamist

Sana Mchunu's followers are divided over whether to help a cheating best friend. Images: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

South African actress Sana Mchunu has set her Instagram comments section ablaze after sharing a message from a woman navigating one of the messiest moral dilemmas imaginable: should she help the friend who betrayed her?

The anonymous message, shared on Sana's Instagram on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, reads:

"Please hide my identity. My former best friend gave my husband her 🍑 behind my back and I found out. I immediately cut off the friendship. My husband and I are still undergoing marriage counselling. Things are still not fine but we'll get there."

The woman went on to explain that her former best friend is unemployed, has two kids, and the fathers are both deadbeat. When a contact approached her about a job opening that perfectly matched her ex-friend's qualifications, the moral question hit hard.

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"Part of me wants to recommend her but when I think of the betrayal my heart gets sore. I really don't care about her but her kids. Would you recommend her if you were in my stilettos?"

Sana Mchunu shared a post in which a woman asked for some relationship advise. Image: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Can't Agree on What to Do

The post quickly wetn viral, with followers fiercely divided. Some argued the innocent children shouldn't suffer for their mother's sins, while others told the woman to protect her own peace at all costs.

Even Sana herself couldn't resist a cheeky jab in the comments, writing:

"You cut off your friend but kept your marriage? To go is to see 🤣🤣"

Sana's fans found her reaction hilarious, especially given that she stars in the Netflix series The Polygamist, where betrayal and complex relationships are very much on the menu.

Below are some of the reactions from followers:

@neeh_m wrote:

"Yes I would recommend her, because you are nothing like her and believe me more blessings are coming your way even that husband will be replaced by a better one."

@du_mokoena said:

"Did she think about your kids when she was busy with your husband who happens to be their father. Your marriage is hanging on threads, if you decide to leave that marriage and you struggle with the kids would she return the favour. Sometimes God closes doors because he can see some things are going to hurt us. Close that door, forgive her and move on."

It's unclear whether the message was sent directly to Sana or whether she found and reposted it, but either way, it's clearly struck a nerve with South Africans who know all too well that betrayal from someone close cuts the deepest.

What did Taraji P. Henson think of The Polygamist?

In another report, Briefly News wrote that the hit South African Netflix series, The Polygamist, has captivated audiences worldwide and trended as the number one show in multiple countries including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The series' popularity reached new heights when Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson revealed she binge-watched all 22 episodes in a single day, sparking even more excitement for its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

Source: Briefly News