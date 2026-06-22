“That’s Why I Left Church”: Prophet Calls Out Christians for Watching the Polygamist, SA Stunned
- Prophet Noma Mzobe has sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about explicit mainstream television
- Her address to her congregation, which focused heavily on a popular South African drama series, circulated widely across local social media spaces on 22 July 2026
- She singled out the hit television series The Polygamist, arguing that because the show contains adult themes, born-again believers who tune in are compromising their faith
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Spiritual leader Prophet Noma Mzobe ignited a fierce debate within the Christian community after speaking out against media choices during a church service. Addressing a congregation on the spiritual dangers of modern television, the Prophet focused on the hit local drama series The Polygamist. She told attendees that watching the series while aware of its explicit adult scenes places a believer on the same spiritual level as those participating in the acts on screen.
Prophet Mzobe warns against watching the Polygamist
According to Prophet Noma in the video shared by X user @Lord_Ori_, born-again Christians are called to live in direct contrast to modern society and should remain separate from secular entertainment. She went on to warn her audience that even opening up platforms or chat groups to discuss the scandalous plots of such shows is unholy and frowned upon in the Christian faith.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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Her strong stance left South Africans deeply divided; some shocked citizens argued that watching a fictional television drama cannot be a sin, while others defended her teachings, agreeing that Christians must guard what they watch.
User @BOZINA_369 asked:
"You also watched it. How do you know the content?"
User @DrJACKRA commented:
"Watching it is not a sin; the principles in it lead to sin. Religious people are capitalists who can't raise money and do their shows. My final take: I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."
User @KhubiM shared:
"This is true if you are spiritually awake. I, for one, wish I had listened to advice such as this/ trust."
User @YourBoiShu_ added:
"That's why I left the church."
User @Lilrossey1 commented:
"You won’t understand or relate. The believers will understand what she is saying, and the scriptures support what she is saying."
User @KhayaMkhize01 said:
"Yho, we won’t watch anything according to some Christians."
3 Briefly News church-related articles
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- A group of women entered their church with congregants, pushing trolleys packed with groceries and toiletries they bought for their pastor, sparking a massive online debate.
- A former ZCC member left no stone unturned after slamming the church for disturbing ungodly practices during her visit to a local podcast, leaving social media users stunned.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za