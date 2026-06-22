Prophet Noma Mzobe has sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about explicit mainstream television

Her address to her congregation, which focused heavily on a popular South African drama series, circulated widely across local social media spaces on 22 July 2026

She singled out the hit television series The Polygamist, arguing that because the show contains adult themes, born-again believers who tune in are compromising their faith

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A prominent prophet started a massive conversation on what Christians should not watch on TV. Image: @Lord_Ori

Source: Twitter

Spiritual leader Prophet Noma Mzobe ignited a fierce debate within the Christian community after speaking out against media choices during a church service. Addressing a congregation on the spiritual dangers of modern television, the Prophet focused on the hit local drama series The Polygamist. She told attendees that watching the series while aware of its explicit adult scenes places a believer on the same spiritual level as those participating in the acts on screen.

Prophet Mzobe warns against watching the Polygamist

According to Prophet Noma in the video shared by X user @Lord_Ori_, born-again Christians are called to live in direct contrast to modern society and should remain separate from secular entertainment. She went on to warn her audience that even opening up platforms or chat groups to discuss the scandalous plots of such shows is unholy and frowned upon in the Christian faith.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Her strong stance left South Africans deeply divided; some shocked citizens argued that watching a fictional television drama cannot be a sin, while others defended her teachings, agreeing that Christians must guard what they watch.

User @BOZINA_369 asked:

"You also watched it. How do you know the content?"

User @DrJACKRA commented:

"Watching it is not a sin; the principles in it lead to sin. Religious people are capitalists who can't raise money and do their shows. My final take: I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."

User @KhubiM shared:

"This is true if you are spiritually awake. I, for one, wish I had listened to advice such as this/ trust."

User @YourBoiShu_ added:

"That's why I left the church."

User @Lilrossey1 commented:

"You won’t understand or relate. The believers will understand what she is saying, and the scriptures support what she is saying."

User @KhayaMkhize01 said:

"Yho, we won’t watch anything according to some Christians."

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Source: Briefly News