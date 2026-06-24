Mzansi Magic officially confirmed the highly anticipated return of its hit reality series Mnakwethu , hosted by famous polygamist and reality TV star, Musa Mseleku

The Uthando Nesthembu patriarch is set to offer guidance and support to couples, confronting difficult questions about trust and commitment

Season 5 promises to showcase complex relationship dynamics, and viewers are excited to see how Mseleku helps the couples

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Musa Mseleku is set to return as host of ‘Mnakwethu.’ Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic has officially announced the return of its controversial hit reality series, Mnakwethu. Season 5 is locked and loaded to premiere on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at 8 PM, promising a fresh wave of drama that will keep everyone talking.

Stepping back into his role as the ultimate mediator is Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku, who will take on the heavy task of helping married men approach their wives for permission to enter into polygamy. From offering emotional support during tense confrontations to handling the high-stakes introductions between first wives and prospective sister wives, the seasoned host will be right at the centre of the storm.

Speaking to Mzansi Magic ahead of the big premiere, Mseleku revealed that viewers can expect an exciting twist this time around. Unlike previous seasons, Season 5 leans heavily into South Africa's rich cultural diversity.

“This season stands out because different cultures are being showcased when it comes to polygamy. Viewers will get to see how different communities approach these relationships and the challenges that come with them.”

Musa Mseleku says viewers will be introduced to new relationship and marital dynamics on 'Mnakwethu.' Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on previous seasons, the famous polygamist noted that Mnakwethu continues to dominate local ratings because it is highly relatable. Whether viewers practice polygamy or not, the elements of trust, family structures, and heavy life decisions hit close to home for everyone.

While the show has frequently sparked heated debates across social media over the years, Mseleku said he is proud of the impact the production has made on mainstream cultural discourse.

“It has not been an easy journey, and there have been challenges along the way. We have made mistakes, but the vision has always remained the same."

The show arrives on the heels of Mseleku's reality show coming to an end, and fans in the comment section are using it as an excuse to see "Earthly King" again.

See Mzansi Magic's announcement below.

Social media reacts to Musa Mseleku's TV return

Viewers were excited to finally catch Musa Mseleku on their screens again.

that.omalete reacted:

"Real TV is back!"

siyabeez was excited:

"I have been waiting!"

lolazk10 threw shade:

"Joooo, finally! At least we get someone to insult again. I love Londi, but my girl doesn’t make me angry."

Meanwhile, others argued that Mseleku needed to focus on fixing his marital problems before stepping into other people's homes to dish out relationship advice. Following the intense Uthando Nesthembu series finale drama, many vocal fans felt the famous polygamist should clear his own backyard before guiding other men down the polygamous path.

langelihle8830 said:

"I would tell him to fix his affairs at home first."

amani_rocky criticised Musa Mseleku:

"This man wants to continue facilitating the kind of chaos he has plunged his own family into for more families."

Musa Mseleku reacts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's reaction to Bafana Bafana's performance in the opening match of the World Cup.

The famous polygamist joked that he was asked to step in and help guide the squad to victory through supernatural intervention.

Source: Briefly News