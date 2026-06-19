Beds2Go jumps on the buzz around a popular Netflix series with a cheeky, themed ad campaign

Mzansi can’t get enough of the brand’s humour and clever marketing twist that has everyone talking

The KZN retailer continues to position itself as a leading name in sleep solutions, backed by strong customer trust

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Beds2Go came for the characters of 'The Polygamist'. Image: @beds2go

Source: TikTok

A bed company just jumped on 'The Polygamist' train with a marketing campaign that made Mzansi's day.

Bed2Go pulled some staff together to make a shady advert inspired by 'The Polygamist' characters. The Instagram video posted on 18 June 2026, highlights why their products are great while throwing shade at the main characters in the Netflix series. The advert begins by saying:

"Jonasi, real operators know how to keep all their women happy, and it starts with a bed from Beds2Go."

After going through the characters and advertising their mattresses, dining room suite, mattress protectors, and the prices, they end off by saying:

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"No Aids or HIV included."

Why Beds2Go describes itself as KZN’s best

Beds2Go has earned its reputation as a leading bed retailer in KwaZulu-Natal by focusing on quality sleep solutions that balance comfort, style, and affordability. They offer an extensive selection of beds, mattresses, and bedroom furniture designed to suit a wide range of needs, tastes, and budgets, without ever compromising on standards.

Their knowledgeable sleep consultants are always ready to assist you in selecting the right bed and accessories to support better rest and long-term comfort. Combined with attentive customer service and fast, free local delivery, we make the entire shopping experience simple and convenient from start to finish.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises the company's creativity

Many South Africans enjoyed the team's dedication to the task and applauded the marketing team behind it. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

Bokang Ortman said:

"Marketing 🔥😭"

miss_z_classen wrote:

"This honestly deserves the 'Marketing Team Of The Year' award because whoa! 🔥🙌🏻"

Bontle Kedi commented:

"Now this is a real advertisement 🤩🥰"

👑👑Madaratsu/Nerdson👑👑 said:

"This needs to be on advert in Netflix, DSTV, etc"

ngonyama2022222 noted:

"I bought a bed there 9 years ago, no regrets."

user9929152617798 added:

"So many spoilers here. I’m only on episode 7 😂😅 great advertisement though."

Somantha Padayachee wrote:

"In the category for marketing - the Oscar goes goes to Beds2go 💯 you guys are always brilliant."

More Briefly News Stories on 'The Polygamist'

A Pretoria artist turned viral “Jonasi” moments into an amapiano track that has quickly gained online attention, with listeners reacting strongly to its creative use of trending sounds.

A Facebook viewer defended a polygamy-related HIV storyline, arguing that it reflects real-life risks and should not be dismissed as mere drama, while others in the comments debated its accuracy and impact on public perception.

A South African Netflix drama, The Polygamist, has climbed to the number one spot in Netflix’s global English-language rankings, driven by strong international viewership and buzz around its story of power, betrayal, and a wealthy polygamous family.

Source: Briefly News