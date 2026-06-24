Lawrence Maleka is set to make his highly anticipated return to the small screen after being announced as part of the cast of Critical But Stable

The former The River star spoke about his comeback as well as the factors around the show that influenced his decision to accept the role

Fans are beyond excited to watch their favourite actor back on their screens, doing what he does best, and many are counting down to the anticipated premiere

Former ‘The River’ actor Lawrence Maleka opened up about why he joined ‘Critical but Stable.’ Image: sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Lawrence Maleka is officially making his highly anticipated return to the small screen. The charismatic actor and former Big Brother Mzansi presenter is stepping back into the acting arena to star as Mzi in the gripping new drama series, Critical But Stable.

Scheduled to premiere on Sunday, 28 June 2026, at 8 PM on Mzansi Magic, the show is already generating massive buzz, and Maleka recently opened up about exactly what convinced him to step into this complex new world.

Based on the acclaimed book by celebrated South African author Angela Makholwa, Critical But Stable follows the life of a struggling businessman. In a desperate, high-stakes bid to save both his terminally ill wife and his collapsing business, he convinces his closest friends to join a dangerous insurance scam.

Speaking to DailySun about his decision to join the production, Maleka revealed that the project's star-studded and diverse cast was an instant draw. The series boasts a phenomenal line-up of local talent, including Pimville actress Mapaseka Koetle, as well as Motsoaledi Setumo and Fortune Thobejane, among others.

"There was a lot of talent involved, and that's always exciting as an actor because you're constantly being challenged.'

Lawrence Maleka said the cast and the opportunity to tell a story different from his past roles were among the factors that influenced him to join 'Critical But Stable.' Image: sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

The actor, who previously delivered a masterclass performance alongside Sindi Dlathu on The River, noted that playing Mzi offered him a refreshing departure from his past work. Beyond the exceptional cast, it was the raw, grounded nature of the script that stole his heart.

"What I liked about the story is that it feels believable. It's not about superheroes or larger-than-life characters. These are ordinary people who make one decision and then have to live with the consequences."

The series dives deep into the societal pressures men often face to provide for their families at all costs. While Mzi's heart is in the right place, his desperate choices quickly spiral out of control. Maleka enjoyed the opportunity to unpack these complex layers, revealing that he spent a lot of time understanding the realities of people facing similar struggles to ensure that his performance was "grounded in honesty."

With its relatable themes and an elite cast, Maleka believes Critical But Stable is bound to keep viewers thoroughly invested from the very first episode.

See the poster below.

Fans react to Critical But Stable

Supporters flooded the comment section with reactions to the new show and stellar cast.

kidgadi_ was excited:

"The booked and busy girls' club is ready to tune in. Congratulations."

nokwanda_mishel cheered:

"What a time to be alive, I can’t wait for this."

princessphetoratau reacted:

"Yoh mmaweh! Excitement and trepidation, all at the same time! Wow! This is amazing. Congratulations!"

tshenolo_ posted:

"I love it. Red Ink was the best. I’m sure this is going to be better. I CANNOT wait!"

Sdumo Mtshali slams Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sdumo Mtshali's remarks about his character Jonasi Gomora on The Polygamist.

The star shared his true feelings about the toxic character and his actions on the show, saying he was far from human.

Source: Briefly News