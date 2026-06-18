Internationally acclaimed DJ duo, the Major League DJz, have finally joined the chat to share their thoughts on Netflix's hit supernovela, The Polygamist

Amid the show's global success, the twin DJs joined the chorus of praise, taking to social media to celebrate the show with a supportive shout-out

They join a growing list of local and international stars who have tipped their hats to the show's cast, among thousands of fans who continue to discuss the show on social media

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Major League DJz reacted to Netflix's hit series 'The Polygamist.' Images: majorleaguedjz, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

South African talent is winning big on the global stage, and the local entertainment industry cannot help but stand up and applaud! Amapiano powerhouse duo Major League DJz are the latest high-profile stars to publicly celebrate the monumental success of Netflix’s new hit supernovela, The Polygamist.

On 17 June 2026, the twin DJs took to social media to react to a viral post detailing the show's incredible streaming metrics. The announcement revealed that the gripping, star-studded drama, led by a masterclass performance from Sdumo Mtshali, had officially ranked as the sixth biggest television show globally on the entire Netflix platform.

Blown away by the massive achievement and impeccable storytelling, the twin music producers shared their pride in the production.

"Wow, what a series."

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The shout-out from the Balcony Mix stars comes as no surprise, considering how The Polygamist has completely dominated social media feeds, radio airwaves, and watercooler conversations across the continent since its highly anticipated premiere on 12 June.

Major League DJz were impressed by 'The Polygamist.' Images: majorleaguedjz, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

The series has transcended standard television boundaries, shifting from a local trending topic into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Its reach has grown so massive that even Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido found himself trapped in the drama, recently taking to his own timeline to share his hilarious, unfiltered shock over Mtshali’s character, the infamous and toxic patriarch Jonasi Gomora.

Sdumo Mtshali's portrayal of the reckless Jonasi Gomora has left global audiences absolutely captivated. By tackling heavy themes like toxic parenting, modern polygamy, and family betrayal, the show resonates deeply with viewers everywhere. Co-signs from massive stars like the Major League DJz have kept the show firmly at the top of the algorithm.

As The Polygamist continues to climb the global charts and hook millions of subscribers with its dramatic twists, one thing is certain: South African television has officially entered a golden era of global recognition!

Viewers react to The Polygamist success

Social media said it was a no-brainer that the show would grow in success, noting the incredible storytelling and attention to detail.

Buntu_Bokweni said:

"Huge success, and again, congratulations to everyone involved."

sliez0 demanded:

"Cyril needs to sign that bill; they need to eat!"

mlinah76 was impressed:

"Won’t lie, this was such a well-curated show. No, this was too good. I wish I hadn’t watched it, so I can watch it again."

ms_tlhomelang wrote:

|I am loving this for the cast, the production house and Sue. May they eat well from this work."

Viewers triggered by The Polygamist scene

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the heartbreaking scene between Jonasi Gomora and his daughter, Mpumi, on The Polygamist.

The scene hit home for many viewers, who related heavily with the emotional toll of dealing with a "present deadbeat."

Source: Briefly News