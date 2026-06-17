Kaya 959 has officially unveiled some major changes to its lineup to shake up the airwaves and keep listeners informed and entertained

The station announced several new and talented faces joining their star-studded lineup, aimed at strengthening the weekend vibes while keeping the weekday slots balanced

The announcement arrives on the heels of Sizwe Dhlomo's surprise resignation from Kaya, which left many fans and radio heads concerned for the station's future

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Kaya 959 revealed its new lineup weeks after Sizwe Dhlomo's resignation. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya 959 is officially entering a brand-new era, and they are doing it with a bang! After sending shockwaves through the industry with Sizwe Dhlomo's sudden resignation, the station has finally revealed its master plan to keep Gauteng listeners locked in and entertained.

The station is rolling out a freshly revamped schedule that promises a killer balance of music, hard-hitting conversation, and pure entertainment. Leading the charge is the legendary DJ Fresh, who, alongside Thato Mataboge, will officially take over Kaya Breakfast from 1 July 2026.

According to Kaya 959 programme manager Maekanya Morotoba, securing DJ Fresh was just the tip of the iceberg.

"The announcement of DJ Fresh was a major moment for Kaya 959, but it was also the start of a bigger story. We are now showing listeners the full picture."

While the daytime slots are packed with the heavy hitters fans already love, including Gugulethu Mfuphi holding down Kaya Biz, Phemelo Motene on Point of View, and Mablerh soothing souls on The Upper Room, it's the weekend offering that is getting a massive facelift.

Kaya 959 announced changes to its line-up after Sizwe Dhlomo's surprise exit. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya is boosting its weekend vibes with a mix of fresh talent and exciting homecomings. Snatched right from You FM, Sweetness Motsepe is pulling double duty by holding down major slots on both Saturdays and Sundays. Joining her on the Saturday roster is Dee Nkomo, who is making the move from Capricorn FM to inject vibrant energy into the lineup.

To top it all off, the beloved Nonn Botha is making a grand return to the station, taking over the airwaves on Sundays to treat listeners to that nostalgic, feel-good radio experience they've all been missing.

Saturdays will now feature a stacked roster including Bonolo Beesting, Dee Nkomo, Sweetness Motsepe, George Manyosi, VK, and Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana. The veteran broadcaster's entry into Kaya was celebrated by his ex-wife, Unathi Nkayi.

Sundays are looking just as soulful, with Msengana alongside Nonn Botha, Xola Dlwati, Brenda Sisane, Nicky B, and Sweetness Motsepe.

Morotoba is confident that blending these exciting new acquisitions with the station's iconic, established voices will create the ultimate listening experience. With this new lineup, Kaya 959 is proving that even after losing a major star like Sizwe, the show goes on.

DJ Fresh and Thomas Msengana joined Kaya 959's new lineup. Images: djfreshsa, thomasmsengana

Source: Instagram

Fans react to DJ Fresh joining Kaya 959

The news of The Big Dawg's return to mainstream radio was celebrated among his loyal supporters.

MphoTshiamo said:

"Now this is a breakfast show we have been longing for."

mbali0127 celebrated:

"I’m literally in tears. Thato & Thato, can it be the 1st already?"

kgwamabena was happy:

"Radio will never be the same again. We're ready, man. We had to wait so long for radio to make sense again."

Mtokos_ wrote:

"Oh yes, now I'm moving to Kaya. I missed Fresh, man."

Sizwe Dhlomo shares cost of his home studio

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed how much it cost Sizwe Dhlomo to construct his state-of-the-art home studio.

The veteran broadcaster dropped the pricetag following his surprise resignation from Kaya 959, and revealed that he would be using it for a major project.

Source: Briefly News