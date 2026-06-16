‘The Polygamist’ Beauty Salon Brawl Gets Viewers Talking: “This Was Iconic”
- Everyone on social media is talking about the iconic beauty salon scene on The Polygamist between Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa
- The ladies took the drama to a whole new level when Gumede cornered and physically attacked her husband's mistress, receiving the ultimate praise for their flawless and raw performances
- The explosive scene instantly triggered memories for South African social media users, drawing heavy real-life comparisons to another standoff that broke the internet years prior
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Just when viewers thought the drama on Netflix’s hit series The Polygamist couldn't get any more intense, the show's earlier episodes delivered a jaw-dropping physical altercation that has the entire timeline in a chokehold.
At the centre of the viral storm is an explosive confrontation between Joyce Gomora, played by the brilliant Gugu Gumede, and her husband Jonasi’s (Sdumo Mtshali) side-chick, Matipa, played by Kwanele Mthethwa. The two powerhouse actresses transformed a routine luxury beauty salon visit into one of the most memorable pieces of South African television in recent history.
The tension reached a boiling point when Joyce tracked down the mistress to a packed, high-end salon. Sneaking up from behind while Matipa was casually wrapping up a phone call on the salon chair, Joyce glared at her with a wicked, calculated look of pure vengeance.
The moment the call ended, Joyce pounced. She launched a physical assault, pushing, shoving, and pulling at Matipa while hurling heavy insults at her for sleeping with a married man.
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"Stay away from my husband!"
Salon staff frantically scrambled to separate the two enraged women, but Matipa was not about to take the beating lying down. Firing back both physically and verbally, the mistress delivered a low-blow counter-attack that left viewers gasping.
"You're trash, and you do trashy things, that's why your husband is cheating on you!"
The timeline is completely obsessed with the scene, largely because the production team steered clear of the typical fake slapping so synonymous with local soapies, delivering a raw, hyper-realistic brawl instead.
Social media users have been crying tears of laughter over the poor, helpless hairdresser who was thrown to the side the moment the chaos erupted.
The chemistry and execution of the fight were so flawless that the gripping performance even sparked intense speculation among viewers, wondering if the two talented actresses harbour some underlying tension off-screen.
Watch the viral scene below.
Mzansi reminded of Mihlali Ndamase and Mary-Jane Sidambe
For many South African social media users, the dramatic scene immediately unlocked a core memory involving real-life drama. The salon setting instantly reminded the timeline of the iconic clash between influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Mary-Jane Sidambe, the estranged wife of Mihlali's ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe.
During that infamous encounter, Mihlali had walked into a luxury salon where Mary-Jane was being pampered. However, unlike Joyce and Matipa, they chose complete silence over flying fists - a moment that remains permanently engraved in Mzansi's pop culture history. Watch their video below.
sunraysandstuff said:
"This scene reminds me of Mihlali and Leeroy's wife."
mntungwa_ms wrote:
"What should’ve happened between Mihlali and Leeroy’s wife."
anathi_sisana recalled:
"This scene reminded me of our fave content creator’s vlog. If you know, you know."
ketshedile_ added:
"This is what Mihlali expected from Mary J in that Vlog."
Sdumo Mtshali discusses The Polygamist
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sdumo Mtshali's feelings about his character on The Polygamist.
The award-winning actor criticised his character's toxic and destructive lifestyle, and urged the youth to make better life choices.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za