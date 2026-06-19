Musa Mseleku and his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted in several new photos together

Months after fans thought the couple's marriage was done for, they seemed to be having the last laugh, and online users had plenty to say

However, as fans commented on the pair's unexpected reunion, many others were more concerned about the apparent lack of chemistry between them

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Musa Mseleku and Thobile "MaKhumalo" made their first public appearance after months of tension. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku and his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," have once again proven that their relationship will always be the ultimate talking point in Mzansi. Months after fans thought the couple's marriage was completely done for, the pair made their first public appearance in what appeared to be an attempt to show a united front amid the speculation.

Taking to his Instagram page on 18 June 2026, Musa shared snapshots from their high-profile night out attending the 5th Annual Durban Tourism Business Awards. In his first upload, the Mselekus posed happily alongside another couple. However, it was a separate post that truly set the internet ablaze.

Sitting side-by-side, the husband and wife looked squarely at the camera with noticeably serious, stern expressions. Mseleku captured the post saying, "Kofa inja iyolahlwa," a Zulu idiom that translates to "when a dog dies, it gets thrown away."

Its deeper, metaphorical meaning is that when something is no longer useful, has fulfilled its purpose, or is considered worthless, it is discarded or replaced without hesitation.

This sudden appearance arrives on the heels of major, highly publicised cracks in the Mseleku empire. Audiences previously watched the couple’s painful marital problems play out on their now-defunct reality show, Uthando Nesthembu. Viewers were left heartbroken by the public humiliation MaKhumalo endured from her husband regarding her fertility struggles, leading many to believe she would finally call it quits.

Musa Mseleku and Thobile "MaKhumalo" spent time together at an event. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The tension reached an all-time high recently when MaKhumalo and her sister-wives completely snubbed Musa’s birthday, leaving him to embarrassingly wish himself a happy birthday on social media without a single public shoutout from his spouses.

The last time the couple attended an event together, Mseleku made harsh remarks about MaKhumalo's outfit, claiming she was dressed inappropriately.

As fans continue to flood the comments section, the underlying concern remains the apparent lack of warmth between the two. While some applaud MaKhumalo's resilience and dedication to her marriage, others are urging her to choose her peace over public perception.

Loyal fans believe this public date night proves the couple is actively fighting to save their marriage and heal past wounds. Critics are heavily analysing the photos, claiming the body language screams obligation rather than genuine affection.

See Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo's photos below.

Social media reacts to the Mselekus' pictures

The comment section erupted as fans and followers weighed in on the couple's body language.

asamile75 requested:

"Smile a little, you're too tense, man, it's as though you're at war."

yoli_noli_lili said:

"I really like MaKhumalo, and she is such a powerhouse. I also wish she could find her soulmate."

nono_ramphisa wrote:

"Whenever he says this, I just know he did something wrong."

latozaphadi responded:

"Their facial expressions. No, man, they are both not happy to be around each other."

Musa Mseleku compared to Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the viral comparison about Musa Mseleku and Jonasi Gomora, Sdumo Mtshali's character on The Polygamist.

Social media users argued that Gomora had similar traits to Mseleku, claiming they were practically the same person; however, fans and even Musa's wives came to his defence.

Source: Briefly News