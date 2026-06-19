Babalwa M’s Red Bull Symphonic Performance Ignites Major Pregnancy Rumours
- South African singer Babalwa M once again found herself trending online over her personal life, and this time, social media suspects that she's expecting
- Footage from her recent Red Bull Symphonic performance surfaced online, raising questions across social media after fans and critics spotted what they believe to be a baby bump
- Meanwhile, several fans rallied in her defence, gushing over Babalwa M's looks while ignoring the viral discussion about whether or not she was expecting
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The spotlight is shining bright on Babalwa M, but this time it is not just for her incredible vocal talent. The singer has found herself at the centre of an intense social media discussion after footage from her recent, high-profile performance surfaced online, leaving fans and critics analysing her appearance.
On 14 June 2026, Babalwa M joined dance music heavyweights Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician for the highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event. Stepping onto the stage to perform her beloved track Uvalo, the star retired her signature trendy street style in favour of an elegant, flowy, sparkly gown.
The elegant dress hugged the singer's midsection, with X (formerly Twitter) user StHonorable raising questions about Babalwa's appearance. The user suggested that her performance was not the only thing that caught the crowd's eye.
"Something captured the attendees of the event, Babalwa M sang Uvalo. Her belly looked big to the extent that she might be expecting. As for how true it is, it's only she who knows," the user posted.
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While Babalwa has yet to respond to the swirling pregnancy rumours, her private life has been a major source of entertainment news lately.
The speculation comes shortly after she was linked to mining tycoon MySol following a cosy on-stage moment at one of his lavish housewarming parties.
More recently, Briefly News reported that Babalwa was rumoured to have rekindled her relationship with her famous ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Momo, more than a year after they allegedly called it quits.
Loyal supporters fiercely defended the star, telling critics to stop commenting on women's bodies. Many chose to ignore the gossip completely, focus entirely on her ageless vocals, and gush over how stunning she looked in the gown.
Watch Babalwa M's performance below.
Social media reacts to Babalwa M rumours
Supporters gathered in the comment section to slam the critics while gushing over Babalwa M's beauty and angelic voice. Read some of the comments below.
tunedwithnash suggested:
"I think we should mind our own business."
kagisoKB_72 gushed over Babalwa M:
"She’s beautiful, though."
BabereCity asked:
"How is this even your business?"
dube99435 slammed the critics:
"One thing about us people, we don't know how to mind our business."
softchaos_xxx admired Babalwa M:
"Wow, such a beautiful voice."
Meanwhile, others poured fuel on the pregnancy rumours.
mabetie9405 suspected:
"That might be a pregnancy."
_Zana101 wrote:
"Ruined everything by falling pregnant."
Londie London opens up about lonely pregnancies
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Londie London speaking about the lonely experience of going through her pregnancies by herself, while the father of her kids was nowhere to be found.
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Her heartbreaking experience tugged at viewers' heartstrings as many sought to comfort the star over her tough journey into motherhood.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za