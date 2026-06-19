South African singer Babalwa M once again found herself trending online over her personal life, and this time, social media suspects that she's expecting

Footage from her recent Red Bull Symphonic performance surfaced online, raising questions across social media after fans and critics spotted what they believe to be a baby bump

Meanwhile, several fans rallied in her defence, gushing over Babalwa M's looks while ignoring the viral discussion about whether or not she was expecting

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Babalwa M's recent public appearance raised questions. Images: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

The spotlight is shining bright on Babalwa M, but this time it is not just for her incredible vocal talent. The singer has found herself at the centre of an intense social media discussion after footage from her recent, high-profile performance surfaced online, leaving fans and critics analysing her appearance.

On 14 June 2026, Babalwa M joined dance music heavyweights Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician for the highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event. Stepping onto the stage to perform her beloved track Uvalo, the star retired her signature trendy street style in favour of an elegant, flowy, sparkly gown.

The elegant dress hugged the singer's midsection, with X (formerly Twitter) user StHonorable raising questions about Babalwa's appearance. The user suggested that her performance was not the only thing that caught the crowd's eye.

"Something captured the attendees of the event, Babalwa M sang Uvalo. Her belly looked big to the extent that she might be expecting. As for how true it is, it's only she who knows," the user posted.

Babalwa M's performance at the recent Red Bull Symphonic left fans suspicious. Image: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

While Babalwa has yet to respond to the swirling pregnancy rumours, her private life has been a major source of entertainment news lately.

The speculation comes shortly after she was linked to mining tycoon MySol following a cosy on-stage moment at one of his lavish housewarming parties.

More recently, Briefly News reported that Babalwa was rumoured to have rekindled her relationship with her famous ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Momo, more than a year after they allegedly called it quits.

Loyal supporters fiercely defended the star, telling critics to stop commenting on women's bodies. Many chose to ignore the gossip completely, focus entirely on her ageless vocals, and gush over how stunning she looked in the gown.

Watch Babalwa M's performance below.

Social media reacts to Babalwa M rumours

Supporters gathered in the comment section to slam the critics while gushing over Babalwa M's beauty and angelic voice. Read some of the comments below.

tunedwithnash suggested:

"I think we should mind our own business."

kagisoKB_72 gushed over Babalwa M:

"She’s beautiful, though."

BabereCity asked:

"How is this even your business?"

dube99435 slammed the critics:

"One thing about us people, we don't know how to mind our business."

softchaos_xxx admired Babalwa M:

"Wow, such a beautiful voice."

While critics discussed whether Babalwa M was expecting, fans gushed over her performance and good looks. image: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others poured fuel on the pregnancy rumours.

mabetie9405 suspected:

"That might be a pregnancy."

_Zana101 wrote:

"Ruined everything by falling pregnant."

Londie London opens up about lonely pregnancies

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Londie London speaking about the lonely experience of going through her pregnancies by herself, while the father of her kids was nowhere to be found.

Her heartbreaking experience tugged at viewers' heartstrings as many sought to comfort the star over her tough journey into motherhood.

Source: Briefly News