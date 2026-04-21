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Red Bull Symphonic 2026 Announces Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin As Double Headliners
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Red Bull Symphonic 2026 Announces Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin As Double Headliners

by  Tayananiswa Zvikaramba
3 min read
  • On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Red Bull confirmed that the 2026 Symphonic would be the first-ever double headline in the event’s history
  • After Red Bull announced the two producers headlining the event, the date and the venue, tickets in some categories sold out
  • Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans excited about the lineup and others suggesting alternative artists or a second event date

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Red Bull Symphonic 2026 headliners announced
Red Bull Symphonic 2026 confirmed performers. Image: dlalathukzin, sunelmusician
Source: Instagram

Red Bull has finally announced the headliners of the 2026 Symphonic.

The yearly event, which was headlined by Kabza De Small in 2024 and Kelvin Momo in 2025 has fast become a staple on South Africa’s music scene.

After unforgettable moments during the Red Bull Symphonic, South Africans waited with bated breath for the 2026 headliner to be announced.

On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Red Bull announced not one but two headliners for the 2026 Symphonic on its official social media accounts.

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Red Bull Symphonic 2026 reveals Afro house power duo as headliners

Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin were announced as the headliners of Red Bull Symphonic 2026, with Chad Hendricks serving as the conductor.

The producers became the first double headline for Red Bull Symphonic at Montecasino in Johannesburg. The 2026 Red Bull Symphonic will be held on Saturday, 13 June. The post announcing Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin was captioned:

“Two worlds meet, shaping the next era of house 🔥Red Bull Symphonic 2026 Afro house = our home.”

See the video below:

At the time of writing, the R500, R550 and R2,250 tickets had sold out.

See the screenshot below:

Red Bull Symphonic 2026 headliners announced
Red Bull Symphonic 2026 tickets sold out moments after headliners were confirmed.
Source: Original

SA reacts as Red Bull Symphonic 2026 announces headliners

On X (Twitter), social media users reacted after Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin were announced as the headliners of the Red Bull Symphonic 2026. While some criticised the choice of headliners, others suggested that Red Bull add a second night.

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Here are some of the comments:

@Tebogo_M21 said:

“I wanted De Mthuda, but trust me, I didn't see this one coming. I am so excited for SunEL & Thukzin. I even got goosebumps 🤭🔥🤌🤌”

@ms_panther_ suggested:

“You have no choice but to make it a two-day event for those who did not get tickets for the 13th 😭 #RedBullSymphonic.”

@Leeswa_M asked;

“Kanti, why didn’t you guys wait for pay day 😭 took my last money and poured gas.”

@MphumaMula questioned:

“When are we getting Hip Hop? Nasty C and A-Reece?”

@kay_mahapa said:

“No salary has faced more pressure than this April salary 😭😭”

@LethaboMakgoba gushed:

“We will be SO there 😭💎Imagine Sun El bringing out Simmy, Ami Faku, Mthunzi, Azana, Samthing Soweto 😮‍💨😮‍💨We are about to EAT.”

@RamaokaTumelo requested:

"Finally! Been waiting for this since last year. Please add another Friday (19 June). Asseblief 🥹"
Red Bull Symphonic 2026 headliners announced
Mzansi reacted to Red Bull Symphonic 2026's headliners. Image: redbullza
Source: Twitter

Kelvin Momo adds 3rd night for his Red Bull Symphonic

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Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kelvin Momo added a third night to the 2025 Red Bull Symphonic after the tickets for nights one and two sold out.

Red Bull South Africa announced a new date, and tickets went live; however, the Computicket website crashed.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba avatar

Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za

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