Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star Nokukhayna MaYeni defended her husband Musa Mseleku amid comparisons to Jonasi Gomora

The Netflix TV series The Polygamist has taken Mzansi by storm, with many people comparing Musa to Jonasi

After MaCele's response to the hype, even comparing Musa to Jonasi, MaYeni has joined the chat, and she is not happy

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MaYeni defends husband Musa Mseleku amid comparisons to Jonasi Gomora. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Nokukhanya Yeni is not happy with people calling her husband Jonasi Gomora. The Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star has gone on TikTok Live and addressed some of the hateful comments, asking the ladies to do some self-introspection.

On the live, MaYeni, who is the second wife of Musa Mseleku, says her man is not Jonasi and that they should be careful with what they say online.

"Please, don't compare my husband to Jonasi. Maybe you guys are projecting. I am sitting here at the Mseleku household. But guys, Mthombeni can see your comments," she said, responding to multiple fans.

She slammed Jonasi and said Joyce should leave him. The way she is invested in the show, she said, it felt as though it was a real-life thing.

What happened between Musa and MaYeni?

People started comparing MaYeni to Essie, seeing how her love story with Mseleku mirrors the one with Jonasi. On the show, Essie is Jonasi's first love, who helped him through his University studies, but because of family politics, they broke up. He returned to her, and their love story continued. Joyce, being his first wife, he did everything for her.

Similar to MaYeni and Mseleku's love story, Musa was meant to take Nokukhanya Yeni as his first wife, but he admitted that there were many hurdles along the way.

On Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, Musa said MaYeni was the rightful matriarch of his home, but when he attempted to pay lobola, her father disapproved.

"That was when my dad said, 'Over my dead body,'" said MaYeni's sister on the show.

MaYeni said her husband, Musa Mseleku, is not Jonasi Gomora. Image: MaYeni, Musamseleku

Source: UGC

Musa then said Gog'Flo, his late mother, wanted MaYeni as her daughter-in-law, saying, "She was the one," even offering to help Musa with her lobola money. After Mr Yeni rejected his lobola request, Musa then ended up marrying Busisiwe "MaCele" first. He got emotional when speaking about his ailing mother and how she kept on fighting for MaYeni to be his wife despite the odds.

"I was surprised that even in her condition, she could still find the strength to fight for me," he said.

Watch the X video by @Belazmanufique below:

MaCele defends Jonasi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MaCele defended Jonasi, saying all he wanted was a peaceful home, saying the drama at home was what drove him away.

MaCele also said women should not pretend not to know their husbands, and she threw Musa Mseleku into the mix.

"You know your husband more than anyone else. Stop pretending like you do not. Even uBabakhe loves women, and I know that. Why would he change now that he's married to me?" she asked.

Source: Briefly News