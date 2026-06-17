Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and her sister-wife Samke MaKhwela went on Instagram live to share their views about The Polygamist

MaCele's sentiments about Musa Mseleku being like Jonasi Gomora caused a frenzy online

South African online users gave scathing reactions to MaCele's opinion, saying they will not be following her advice

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MaCele and MaKhwela spoke about ‘The Polygamist’, saying men want peace. Image: musamseleku, samke_khwela, sdumo_mthsali

Source: Instagram

Mzansi ladies were taken aback by MaCele's views on The Polygamist. While she was preparing a meal, her sister wife, Samke Khwela, was on Instagram Live, where she was asked about her opinion on The Polygamist.

Without saying much, she asked the Mseleku matriarch about her views, and MaCele came in hot. Without shaming Jonasi like the majority of Mzansi internet users, MaCele came with her point of view, and that was from a grown woman's view.

MaCele comments on Jonasi Gomora

On her recent Instagram live, Samke called on MaCele to speak about the Netflix series, and she did not hold back. According to MaCele, all Jonasi wanted was a peaceful home, saying the drama at home was what drove him away.

"That show is educational to women and to men. There is something that Jonasi always did that I want ladies, especially those who are older, to take note of. He does not like arguments and drama; they like peace. What Jonasi did, which we all saw, was that if you raised your voice at him, he would just get up and leave. This means make sure your homes are warm, and everything is going okay. Even if you argue, make sure that you do so in an acceptable manner.

She also said women should not pretend not to know their husbands, and she threw Musa Mseleku into the mix.

"You know your husband more than anyone else. Stop pretending like you do not. Even uBabakhe loves women, and I know that. Why would he change now that he's married to me?" she asked.

MaCele said Jonasi clinged onto his marriage with Joyce Gomora, which ultimately led to his demise.

"Guys, please just look at this from Jonasi's point of view. All he wanted was peace. If you look at it, he would have lived for a long time; just look at what killed him. The one thing he loved the most was what killed him, so be careful," she remarked.

MaCele then gave evidence to back her claim, saying Jonasi left his mansion, where there was an argument and drove to Soweto because that is where he finds peace. She advised people about loving something too much, saying it might end up being their one ticket to their demise.

The ladies are fighting under @OfficalTwinny's comment section. This is what some said:

@Iced_juudy claimed:

"With all due respect, this is utter nonsense- if there are unresolved issues in the house, there won’t be peace. A woman cannot suppress her concerns & emotions because she’s afraid of being labelled turbulent. A caring man will take time to address the matter and resolve it."

@GudGirlLucy1 alleged:

"I forgive her. She doesn’t know better. She’s also with Musa for her own selfish reason. Same reason why Joyce didn’t leave Jonasi. Injalo lento."

Gugu Gumede praised

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist.

Gumede portrays the role of Joyce, who was celebrated on social media for her acting and raw emotions. Mzansi even remembered her role on SABC 1's Uzalo, saying she is proving her versatility.

Source: Briefly News