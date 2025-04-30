The popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku recently praised his first wife, MaCele

The reality TV star posted a reel of his pictures with MaCele, thanking her for supporting him amid the MaKhwela drama

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mseleku's post about MaCele

Musa Mseleku showed love to his wife, MaCele. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Aowa! Musa Mseleku loves igniting drama in his household. Recently, the popular polygamist showed love to his first wife, MaCele, for supporting him after he introduced his 5th wife, MaKhwela.

Earlier on, Musa shared a reel of pictures of them both on his Instagram and paired with a cute message.

"Supporting your husband like Indlunkulu MaCele will make you to be hated by many," he wrote.

See the post below:

Mseleku praised MaCele just weeks after he shared a heartfelt message about his late wife. In a post on Instagram, Musa shared a photo of a woman, MaSaule, whom he has spoken fondly about on the reality show Uthando Nes'thembu. The picture amassed a lot of attention as the public is not as familiar with her as they are with his other wives. In the photo caption, Musa clarifies that the photo was of his late wife.

Fans react to Mseleku's post

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Musa's post about his MaCele. Here's what they had to say:

cassandra_kgomotso wrote:

"Aowa, you guys have a mother and son relationship, so she is a mother-in-law to your wives in her head. There is nothing going on between you and MaCele."

siko_smart_food41 commented:

"Even hated by those who support their hubbies financially, who are breadwinners but will hate MaCele for supporting her hubby on his love for Isithembu, I love how MaCele carries herself, the respect she gives her hubby is 10/10."

makalenghlengiwe responded:

"Love you, maCele, for supporting your husband. Remember here some people are not in a relationship as we speak, who were never married, those who are bitter from their past and present relationships and those who don’t know what Isithembu is. Keep up the good work yokwakha umuzi womyeni wakho."

pumla_g replied:

"Mna, I love Ndlunkulu's positive energies this season, she chose peace in this polygamy, she accepted 4 women to join the castle, wow that's heavy but ke it's a choice and she did stick by it and supported her hubby in all 4 women after her, yhaa nhe I salute her, assigment delivered Momkhulu."

noluthandondlangisa commented:

"Even if you can talk and produce judgement and criticise Macele, she is the best wife. Mthombeni is nothing without her, plus the man loves her."

Musa Mseleku is still criticised on social media for introducing his 5th wife. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Is polygamy legally recognised in South Africa?

Short answer? Yes.

In South Africa, polygamy is permitted in some situations. All polygamous unions that are consummated following the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act's guidelines are lawful. For a second marriage to be valid, the husband of an existing customary marriage must apply to a court of competent jurisdiction.

As an illustration, former President Jacob Zuma currently has four spouses that are recognized by law. In order for a polygamous marriage to be deemed lawful under customary law, the court may impose additional requirements after taking into account the interests of each spouse. The Marriage Act and the Civil Unions Act prohibit polygamous unions.

Numerous native groups in South Africa practice polygamy. Polygamy is also permitted among Islamic South Africans, including Indian South Africans, Cape Malays, and Cape Coloureds.

A reality TV show on Mzansi Magic in South Africa called Uthando Nes’thembu centers on polygamous Zulu businessman Musa Mseleku and his five wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe, and MaKhwela.

