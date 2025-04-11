Musa Mseleku has expanded his polygamous marriage by introducing a fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela

The new wife has been introduced in Season 8 of Uthando Nesthembu , and fans got to know about her age

Samukelisiwe Khwela revealed her pregnancy on the latest episode of the hit Mzansi Magic series, and Mzansi is buzzing

Musa Mseleku's wife, MaKhwela, is expecting his 11th child. Image: Mzansi Magic

Pictures of MaKhwela go viral

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has unveiled his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela, on his hit reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu.

Wife number five has always been a major talking point among fans of the show. Especially because some of Musa's four wives opposed his decision to marry again. Musa is married to MaCele, his first wife, MaYeni, his second wife, third wife MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.

A fan uncovered MaKhwela's photos on Facebook, where she is not wearing any make-up and more when she was out for drinks.

Quick facts about Samukelisiwe Khwela

Samke Khwela is in her mid-20s, and she was born on 29 May. She holds a Diploma in Business and Information Management. A few of her Instagram photos show her out and about enjoying cocktails and serving fashion.

On the show, Musa Mseleku revealed that he went to school with her mother, which further put their age difference in the spotlight.

Another interesting fact about the Durbanite is that she is the mother to Musa's 11th child, who is yet to be born.

Musa Mseleku's new wife MaKhwela is in her 20s. Image: Khwela_samke

Is MaKhwela friends with Sne Mseleku?

During her lobola negotiations preparations, Sne Mseleku, Musa's daughter, hinted at them being friends. When MaCele introduced MaKhwela to all the other wives and children in the family, Sne referred to her by her first name.

This prompted a quick response from MaCele, who asked her if they knew one another. Sne said they are chommies.

However, MaKhwela denied knowing Sne on a friend level and said she only met her once at an outing. "For her to say we are friends, no. That is not true. We are not," Samke remarked.

Musa Mseleku prepares MaKhwela for polygamy

In one of the episodes, Musa Mseleku prepares Samke for the life of polygamy, laying out the dynamics. He warned her of how moody some of his wives can be but told her not to take anything to heart.

He also said he would not be picking any sides because he wants her to learn to fight her own battles.

“I will not comfort you or fight your battles. You’re a grown woman. Dry your tears and move on,” he further added. “There will be times when you greet them, and they may not greet you back. Do not let that affect you. Remember, you are here for me, not for them.”

Musa Mseleku posts pic of first wife amid pregnancy frenzy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku posted a very cryptic picture with his first wife, MaCele, following the announcement of his fifth wife's pregnancy.

Social media users have slammed the businessman over his actions, and many people questioned his intentions.

