Viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu believe that MaKhwela, Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife, wasn't ready for the responsibilities of a polygamous marriage

Many South Africans on social media expressed concern that MaKhwela only sought a soft life and didn't fully understand the dynamics of being part of Mseleku's large family

Fans predicted that MaKhwela would eventually regret her decision, as she seems unprepared for the challenges of polygamy and the family’s complexities

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers believe that Musa Musleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Mkhwela, was not ready to be in a polygamous relationship. The media personality who is allegedly expecting her first child with Mseleku has been a trending topic among viewers.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ have shared their thoughts on MaMkhwela. Image: @musamseleku and @joy_zelda

Source: UGC

Viewers discuss MaKhwela's stance in her marriage

South Africans on social media are sharing their unfiltered thoughts about Musa Mseleku and MaKhwela's marriage. The two have been the main trending topic since the Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 premiere. Fans have discussed their age gap and their pregnancy announcement.

A user with the handle @Ntando_mos took to X and explained that it seems MaKhwela was not ready for the responsibilities of being Musa Mseleku's fifth wife. The viewer noted that Samke only wanted to enjoy the soft life. Part of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"She doesn’t seem ready for the lifestyle, the responsibilities, or the kind of dynamic that comes with being in that family. She looks like she applied for a “soft life”, not polygamy.

Fans weigh in on MaKhwela's relationship

Social media users echoed the same sentiments. Many said MaKhwela still doesn't know her husband Musa Mseleku very well. Others note that MaKhwela will not enjoy the soft life she wants because Mseleku is not as wealthy as many people thought.

@bxdbxxch said:

"But what soft life did oMseleku ever give? I’m not even hating rn💀 #UthandoNesithembu."

@That_Pree commented:

"Did you see the part where she was talking about Musa's kids? She had such a dismissive tone. And then went on to say she has no idea how many kids he's got 😒 like bro!? These are your kids too now, Mama Bear."

@AnelileGibixego wrote:

"She thinks she knows him just from ama hotel booking nama staycation. Eyh I feel sorry for her. Mzumbe is not anyone's portion."

@Faithh_B added:

"True, when they were dating, the relationship was isolated. She didn't need to deal with the other wives. Now, after marriage, things will change. She will feel that she's number 5."

@Mahleza_A said:

"Couple of years to come, she will be hosting podcasts and telling us how she regrets this decision."

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ viewers have said MaKhwela was not ready for polygamy. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku shares cryptic post with MaCele

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following an explosive Uthando Nes'thembu episode where Musa Mseleku was informed of another pregnancy, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

Businessman Musa Mseleku and his new wife, MaKhwela, are expecting their first baby. He was informed of the pregnancy on national TV, and he expressed excitement. Following the episode, Musa went on Instagram to post a very cryptic picture with his first wife MaCele.

Source: Briefly News