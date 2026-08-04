A Nigerian church erupted after a pastor's illustration exercise took a completely unexpected turn during Sunday service

A single choir member was asked to point out his ideal woman from the congregation and walked straight up to the pastor's wife

The viral Facebook post sparked a debate online about whether the man's choice was innocent admiration or something more

Pastor's illustration goes wrong. Image: @YabaLeftOnline.com

Source: Facebook

A Sunday church service in Nigeria turned into an unforgettable moment after a pastor's lighthearted illustration went sideways in the most unexpected way.

The story was shared on Facebook by YabaLeftOnline on 4 August 2026, quickly drawing thousands of reactions from people who could not believe what had reportedly happened.

According to the post, the pastor pulled a single man from the choir as part of a congregational illustration. He told the man to scan the room and "bring his spec," meaning point out the type of woman he would want to marry. The choir member did exactly that. He walked up to the pastor's wife.

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View the Facebook post below:

Viewers react to the illustration

Nigerians on the page were quick to weigh in, with many finding the situation equal parts hilarious and deeply uncomfortable.

Stanley Chinda offered a charitable reading of events:

"The pastor's wife might certainly be his spec based on character, attitude, patience, understanding, wisdom, knowledge and strength. Not necessarily her physical characteristics and attributes."

Amarachi Abraham was less diplomatic:

"I wonder how long he has lingered that thought in his mind and couldn't wait to let her know. Now everyone knows including the pastor."

Aboki Religion Comfort imagined the aftermath:

"The Pastor: Meet me in my office after service."

Īkēññå Ålūū put it bluntly:

"Out of the abundant of the heart the mouth speaketh. No be today the pastor wife dey the guy heart. He was just waiting for the right time to publish it out."

Praise Omoregie brought some comic relief:

"Good for the pastor since he decided to deviate from the scripture. Na spec he dey find for congregation."

Berry Wendy simply declared:

"The devil is in our midst today."

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Source: Briefly News