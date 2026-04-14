A TikTok video showed a church leader on the pulpit who garnered attention because of the information she volunteered to congregants

The woman who was preaching went viral on social media following the viral video of her reminding church members of their duty

The post of the preacher to discussions about the culture of tithing in the church community

A woman preaching in church left viewers abuzz. The church leader sparked controversy after making a money request to the congregation.

A pastor reminded people to make their donations in a convenient way. Image: @mahlatsemartic30

Source: TikTok

The video of the pastor shared on 11 April 2026 received mixed reactions. People were divided as they discussed the preacher who made a bold request of her congregation.

In a TikTok video by mahlatsemartin30 a preacher was telling people that there was an option to pay for those who did not have cash. She reminded people that there was a speedpoint going around for people to use their bank cards to swipe or tap to donate to the church. The pastor said they can get a receipt from the usher so that they can present it before the altar. Watch the video of the preacher below:

South Africa discusses EFT tithing

People shared their thoughts on the preacher who went out of her way to remind people to pay their tithes. Online users were split, as some said they did not mind using their cards for tithe. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed churches getting tithe by EFT. Image: Caleb Oquendo

Source: UGC

PHUSHUDI MALAPANE said:

"For me, there is no middleman between God and me. All I need is my good heart and belief."

Zoey exclaimed:

"Ow please even my church has it, we love giving via EFT."

Toox Thulani remarked:

"They all seem unhappy about the speedpoint 😂😂"

Ndumiso Jali admired the pastor:

"I have tried so many businesses and failed, but I refuse to give up. South Africa is a country of possibilities."

Bessy3491 felt the tithe request was unreasonable:

"What does speedpoint do in the church in the first place?"

Simple disagreed:

"Am I the only person who doesn’t see anything wrong? It’s actually convenient."

Queen Esther added:

'Bafethu mina, I will always tap my card in church if I don't have cash. It's not for the pastor or anyone, I know prayers I prayed to God, and He answered. They go beyond what I can give. This is my story, and I respect other people's views on giving. I have no backup, ONLY GOD."

dr.lungile_namasoka_ said:

"If my career fails, I will become a pastor."

neilwe_r remarked:

"I see no problem in giving in the house of the Lord."

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Source: Briefly News