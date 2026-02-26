A South African pastor, At Boshoff, gained attention online following an old clip of him talking about leadership in the church

The founder of the South African megachurch, CRC, gave his honest thoughts about how his approach to followers who work in the church

At Boshoff was criticised by an Australian man, which attracted the attention of South Africans who shared their own experiences in churches

A TikTok video of At Boshoff discussing what he thinks is one of the most important parts of a ministry went viral. The founder of CRC in South Africa told people what he expects from people working in the church.

The video shared on 23 February 2026 highlighted old footage of the megachurch pastor's expectations, which received international and local attention. Christians discussed their thoughts on the megachurch pastors' take on how he runs a church.

In a TikTok video, a man by @lionoffireministriesyt from overseas highlighted a South African pastor who discussed when he would fire someone working with him in church. At the 2.40 minute mark, the video cut to CRC founder Pastor Boshoff saying that he expects unwavering loyalty from those he gives jobs in the church and would keep employees until midnight listening for any signs of disloyalty. Pastor Boshoff said being disloyal to the church leader is irredemable. He made an example that one time he went to a meeting, and the person's opening statement was that they were gathered to praise God and Jesus and not a man. Pastor Boshoff said that was the last meeting that the person hosted, and he "had him out on his bicycle". At Boshoff said that people must be willing to give their lives to their religious leader, as he has to be protected. Watch the video below:

CRC founder get mixed reactions

Many people were split about the video of pastor Boshoff. Some CRC members took to the comments defending him. Read people's comments below:

Ntsoaki Kotsedi defended the pastor:

"We don’t have the entire context of what happened 👏🏽 people must start their own churches and do the work of God."

Absolutelyfabulous01 also agreed:

"I believe this is taken out of context with Pastor At Boshoff's video."

MangzZ encouraged people to find their own way:

"When you get away from church, is when you truly become awakened to Christ consciousness through meditation."

michelle shared:

"I recently heard a pastor stand before his congregation and tell them that he was so into the Spirit when he prayed, that God had to come into 'His' presence. Not him coming into Jesus presence! I couldn't believe it!"

user2755944713018 referenced religious leaders overall:

"Some Pastors have completely lost their way unfortunately, I choose to praise and serve my Lord daily through my actions rather than in the pews on a Sunday."

Royal Evo argued:

"I think church and religion are the leading causes of people turning away from God or not attempting a relationship to begin with."

