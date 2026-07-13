New unseen footage of Anele Tembe's final moments surfaced at the Pepperclub Hotel, reigniting debate surrounding her 2021 death

Some X users rallied behind the late rapper, arguing he allegedly never showed a pattern of abuse with any of his former partners

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, dared the media to release the video as the inquest into Anele's death lingered

Mzansi was given a fresh perspective on AKA and Anele Tembe's relationship following new footage. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Fresh video footage linked to the night Anele Tembe passed away has sent Mzansi into a tailspin. Many X users have openly defended the late rapper and questioned the public discourse that was ignited since her passing.

Anele Tembe fell to her death from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. Her boyfriend at the time, rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was thrust into the spotlight ever since he did the interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo. The case drew massive public attention, with people debating what might have happened on the night before her passing.

AKA was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road in February 2023, and people revisited the case all over again.

What new footage reveals about Anele Tembe's passing

The newly surfaced investigative footage from News24 shows the hotel exterior and interior hallway CCTV showing AKA and Anele with another couple. His entourage arrived minutes later, and they proceeded to the 10th floor. His father, Tony Forbes, later arrived at the hotel. The footage also incorporates 3D animations to map out the room layout and the trajectory of the fall.

Crucially, the timestamps reportedly indicate that AKA's call to the hotel reception was placed after Anele had already landed on the ground below. This detail complicates earlier accounts of the evening. At the time, the footage was teased, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, responded to the publication by daring them to release the video in full.

Mzansi shares scathing reactions to the footage

The footage reignited fierce debate on X, with many users arguing that the public had rushed to condemn AKA without sufficient evidence. Below are some of the reactions:

@_simplyenny wrote: "So...uhm AKA never abused DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba, Nicole Nyaba, Nadia Nakai, No One!! Then one day, he just turned into a monster and killed Anele?"

@DonaldMakhasane added: "Do we have to bring this case baaack?"

Not everyone was ready to take a firm side. @NadineArendse wrote: "While I understand it's sad, two families have lost their children. No parents should have to go through this. I wish both families grace to navigate and peace that supersedes human understanding. It's heartbreaking."

@BrokeAssSnob raised a question about the timeline: "The receptionist who was speaking to AKA heard a scream, then a thud, meaning it happened while he was reporting her attempt. How could the receptionist have heard all that if he called after??"

@BALUCIAGA responded: "The new footage and records show a timing mismatch, and it's why the inquest is still ongoing."

@JayDi1984 added a separate concern: "People behave differently in times of tragedy, but ordering room service alcohol after an incident like this is crazy."

Mzansi has defedned AKA amid a heated debate over new Anele Tembe footage. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Private messages between AKA and Moses Tembe ignite public discourse

In a previous report from Briefly News, resurfaced private text messages between the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, have recently gained traction on social media.

The messages reveal a concerning insight into Anele's mental state, with AKA engaging with Moses about Anele.

Source: Briefly News