Text messages between AKA and a Tembe family lawyer surfaced ahead of the inquest into Anele Tembe's death

Tony Forbes, AKA's father, said his family has long awaited the inquest so evidence can be tested in court

The inquest into Tembe's death was set to begin at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday, 13 July 2026

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Anele Tembe, Kiernan AKA Forbes and his father, Tony Forbes. Photos: @Flash_Africa, @TonyForbes

Source: Facebook

Tony Forbes, father of the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, publicly declared his certainty that his son did not murder his fiancée, Anele Tembe. Ahead of the inquest into her death, text messages between AKA and a Tembe family lawyer resurfaced.

Text messages resurface before inquest

Among the material that emerged are text messages involving AKA, Anele Tembe, and a lawyer representing the Tembe family, as stated by eNCA News.

The messages relate to the incident at the Hilton Hotel in Durban, where Tembe was reportedly threatening to jump from the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Forbes has made the exchanges public, arguing they raise important questions about the sequence of events leading up to her death.

Forbes stressed, however, that none of the information now circulating is new, and he urged that evidence be tested during the inquest rather than debated through media coverage.

He criticised what he described as deliberate attempts to shape public perception before the proceedings had formally begun, arguing that the courtroom is the appropriate setting for such material to be scrutinised.

Text messages between rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and a lawyer representing the Tembe family. Photos: eNCA

Source: Facebook

Kiernan Forbes' girlfriend, Anele Tembe, died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

AKA was present at the time and was later subject to a police investigation. He was shot and killed in Durban in February 2023 before any formal charges were brought against him.

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding Tembe's death and determine whether any further legal steps are warranted.

Moses Tembe discusses AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, during a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

Anele's father, Moses Tembe, spoke about AKA and how he treated him like his son.

Source: Briefly News