Nota Baloyi appeared on Nonhle Thema's podcast, Nonhle Thema Talks Longevity , where the pair discussed his time in prison

Nonhle pressed Nota on whether he was ever sexually assaulted behind bars, immediately igniting rage among viewers who felt that she was out of touch with reality

Social media erupted over Nonhle's remarks, with users calling the comment insensitive and a reflection of rape culture

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Nonhle Thema grilled Nota Baloyi about his time in prison. Images: nonhle_thema, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema has found herself in the eye of a social media storm after a clip from her podcast surfaced online, showing her making a jaw-dropping comment about sexual assault in prison. The remark, directed at guest Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi, has been widely condemned as deeply insensitive to survivors.

Nota was the latest guest on Nonhle Thema Talks Longevity, which aired on 10 July 2026. The conversation covered a range of topics, including his family life, business ventures and his polarising public image. It was the segment on his prison experience, however, that ignited the firestorm.

What did Nonhle Thema say to Nota Baloyi?

During the interview, Nonhle raised the subject of sexual violence in prison, asking Nota directly whether he had ever been targeted or harassed during his time behind bars. After some hesitation, he confirmed, "No, I was not sexually abused in prison."

Rather than moving on, Nonhle immediately responded with, "Why, are you not good-looking enough? What's the story?"

The comment landed like a grenade online. Critics argued that framing sexual assault as something only certain people "deserve" or are "attractive enough" to experience trivialises the trauma of survivors and reinforces harmful attitudes.

Nonhle Thema asked Nota Baloyi whether he was spared from sexual assault because he "wasn't good-looking enough." Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nota appeared unfazed, laughing off the remark before explaining that he believed fellow inmates had been quietly instructed to leave him alone.

"Prisoners were told, 'While this guy is around, you must be on your best behaviour, so when he leaves, he has nothing bad to say about his experience."

In November 2024, the controversial music executive was handed a 60-day jail sentence for contempt of court. His arrest took place at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court following his violation of a court order obtained by rapper K.O. However, Baloyi ultimately served just over two weeks of his prison term.

Watch Nota Baloyi and Nonhle Thema's interview below.

Mzansi calls out Nonhle Thema

Online users were outraged, immediately criticising Nonhle's interviewing and saying her remark was in bad taste.

sic_luc_mac said:

"In her mind, sexual abuse is deserved by certain individuals of society."

Grit_Kraal slammed Nonhle Thema:

"She's vile."

KuntaKentucky wrote:

"South Africa has a weird fascination with rape and holds firmly to rape culture."

Reign_C0C0 reacted:

"Very crass of her."

Kwesta jokes about needing Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kwesta being asked about why his last albums didn't perform.

The rapper admitted that he hadn't put in much effort to market his project, joking that he needed his former manager, Nota Baloyi, who was known to have been hands-on and a major factor behind the rapper's successful career.

Source: Briefly News