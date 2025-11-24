Kwesta appeared as a guest on the Hustler's Corner Podcast with DJ Sbu, where he reflected on past collaborations

The episode featured candid discussions on industry relationships and personal growth

A clip from the conversation circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from viewers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwesta credited Nota Baloyi for the role he played in his career. Image: Kwesta

Source: Instagram

South African rap music sensation, Senzo Vilakazi, professionally known as Kwesta, sat down with DJ Sbu on the Hustler's Corner Podcast. The Spirit hitmaker revealed in a short clip posted on X that his manager, music Executive Nota Baloyi played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

During the conversation, Kwesta addressed his early career ties to the music executive, acknowledging their joint efforts. He stated:

"I don't know where I'd be [without Nota] but I know that he had a big role to play for me to be where I am now."

DJ Sbu, the host, prompted the discussion by asking about key influences, leading Kwesta to describe their shared achievements as both impactful and unrepeatable.

See the clip below:

The clip sparks viewer responses

@_ShaunKeyz posted, capturing the perceived wisdom in Kwesta's words:

"Matured response."

@change_1000 clapped for Nota, tagging his handle with a term of endearment for a respected figure:

"@lavidaNOTA look, my GOAT."

@TshepoCM1 chimed in with a reference to Nota's previous public comments about Nota. He reminded the internet:

"He [Nota] called him [Kwesta] a drunkard."

Kwesta and Nota's shared history in hip-hop

Kwesta and Nota Baloyi’s working relationship became more visible during their RapLyf Records era, where Baloyi held an executive role, while Kwesta stood out as one of the label’s biggest stars.

Their time together aligned with Kwesta’s rise from Special Rekwest to the runaway success of DaKAR II in 2016, with Baloyi often positioned as part of the team supporting the rapper’s career.

Things later fell apart, and by 2020, the pair’s relationship had clearly soured, with Baloyi taking several public digs at Kwesta in a string of social-media rants. Kwesta, who recently celebrated his longevity in romance, remains a respected figure in local hip-hop, celebrated for his distinct voice, lyrical depth, and crossover hits.

Nota's musical feats

Nota, who was reportedly offered a radio gig recently, has racked up an impressive list of achievements in the music industry, from helping secure Sho Madjozi’s major deal with Epic Records to playing a key role in Kwesta’s award-winning run at the SAMAs.

He also executive-produced his then-wife Berita’s SAMA-winning album Song In The Key Of Love, further cementing his influence behind the scenes. Beyond artist development, Nota held executive roles at two record labels, ran his own company, SoFet Urbantainment, and headed The Orchard under Sony Music Entertainment.

His work even reached global stages, accompanying Sho Madjozi to the BET Awards in 2019 when she bagged Best New International Act. Though best known as an executive and producer, he has also appeared as a featured artist on tracks including Kwesta’s Preacher and Karma, as well as DJ Lag’s Jungle.

Nota Baloyi was recognised for artist development in South Africa. Image: Nota Baloyi

Source: Getty Images

Kwesta beyond music

Beyond music, Kwesta is a present father who does not shy away from publicly showing love to his children. Recently, Briefly News reported that the hip-hop star bonded with his daughter on a Dubai getaway.

Source: Briefly News