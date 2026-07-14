Old photos of Nonhle Thema posing with Hollywood stars like Snoop Dogg, Game, Bow Wow and Omarion resurfaced online

The pictures reignited memories of Thema's iconic 'it girl' era during her Channel O, O-Access days in South African media

Mzansi social media users revisited her legendary Twitter meltdown and debated what could have been for the star

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nonhle Thema’s throwback photos with top Hollywood stars resurfaced. Images: nonhle_thema, mzansiwikipedia

Source: Instagram

Throwback pictures of Nonhle Thema rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hollywood have sent Mzansi down memory lane, reigniting conversations about one of the most dramatic rises and falls in South African entertainment history. The images, which originally circulated during her Channel O, O-Access era, show her alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, The Game, Bow Wow, Omarion and singer Mario.

The photos resurfaced on 14 July 2026, reshared by X (formerly Twitter) user IrisJulianne, who paired them with a cheeky caption that nodded to Thema's infamous reputation from that period.

"Remember when Nonhle Thema was the 'IT girl' and telling us where to get off whenever she had a chance? Oh, those were the days."

The reference was hard to miss for anyone who lived through the Mzansi pop culture moment. Back in 2011, Thema became the subject of national conversation after a now-legendary Twitter meltdown in which she openly boasted about her wealth and lifestyle while taking shots at fellow celebrities. At the time, she was widely regarded as the undisputed queen of South African media, making her eventual fall from grace all the more striking.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thema herself has since spoken candidly about what went wrong. In a previous interview, she described how sudden wealth at a young age changed her for the worse.

"Too much money, young, turned me into a monster in my 20s. Money, if you are not ready, can be not good."

She also reflected that God closing those doors was ultimately a humbling experience she needed.

Today, Thema has rebuilt her life with a sharply different approach, working as a podcaster, mentor, public speaker and businesswoman.

See Nonhle Thama's pictures below.

Mzansi reacts to Nonhle Thema's throwbacks

The resurfaced images stirred up a wave of nostalgia and reflection across social media. Here is what people had to say.

JosephM01651192 said:

"I never thought this woman would experience any downfall. She was there, and we loved it."

Nkoskhona_n exclaimed:

"How the mighty have fallen."

pietmashika recalled:

"I still remember her Twitter meltdown when she went for all the celebrities."

BoityBell believed:

"I think, had she run with what Chanel O used to offer, she'd be far in the USA."

Social media weighed in on Nonhle Thema's dramatic downfall. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Social media criticises Ntsiki Mazwai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's remarks about immigration.

The activist and poet was slammed by online users and accused of ignoring real issues facing ordinary South Africans.

Source: Briefly News