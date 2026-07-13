Bellarmine Mugabe's lawyer denied viral claims that the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was spotted at a Midrand Woolworths

Lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said the circulating photograph is old and that Bellarmine has not returned to South Africa since his deportation

South Africans flooded social media with comparisons to convicted rapist and fugitive Thabo Bester, who was famously identified at a Woolworths store

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Bellarmine Mugabe (left) debunked sighting in SA has drawn comparisons to the Thabo Bester (right) saga. Images: @AlgoTeacher/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Mugabe, son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, is not in South Africa. That is the firm denial from his lawyer after a photograph allegedly showing the young Mugabe shopping at Waterfall Corner in Midrand went viral on social media.

The image, which spread rapidly online, appeared to show Bellarmine browsing inside a Woolworths store.

Lawyer shuts down rumours

But his lawyer, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, moved quickly to shut down the speculation, saying the photograph is old and the claims attached to it are false and misleading.

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"I'm not at liberty to disclose where he is, but I can assure you that he's not within the borders of the Republic of South Africa," Mnguni said.

Mnguni declined to reveal Bellarmine's current whereabouts, but was clear that his client has not set foot in the country since he was deported in April. Bellarmine was extradited from South Africa after pleading guilty to numerous charges following the shooting of 23-year-old Sipho Mahlangu on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

What gave the story extra traction online was the immediate comparison South Africans drew to the Thabo Bester case. Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, escaped from prison and lived openly in South Africa for months before being spotted at a Woolworths store.

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@_Bongekile_ wrote:

"Woolworths finds the criminals more than the South African police. It was Bester, today it's Mugabe's son 🙌"

@AlgoTeacher said:

"What attracts all the bad guys to Woolworths? First it was Thabo Bester, now the little Mugabe."

@SivuMtumezi added:

"At this rate, Woolworths deserves its own investigative unit. 😭 It was Thabo Bester then... now people are saying it's Chatunga Mugabe. If you're hiding, maybe avoid Woolies. 🛒😂"

@ZPatriotsa noted:

"First, it was Thabo Bester, Chidinma Adetshina and now it's Chitunga Mugabe....... 🙆🏽‍♂️"

@Markosonke1 said:

"People are shocked because someone who looks like Chatunga Mugabe was spotted at a mall? 😂

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Mugabe viral photo

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo joined the online conversation after a photo allegedly showing Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe in South Africa. The broadcaster appeared amused by the claims and responded with several laughing emojis. South Africans were convinced it was Mugabe as the piture showed the man wearing his trademark puffer jacket.

Source: Briefly News