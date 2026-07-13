A financial expert warned South Africans that retirement planning models fail to account for inflation rate changes over time

South Africa's inflation rate climbed to 4% in April, driven by fuel prices amid the Iran War

Retirees on fixed annuities face the greatest risk if inflation rises sharply and sustains for years

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Hand collecting coins on a table with a piggy bank in the background. Image: Ekaterina

Source: Getty Images

South Africans with retirement savings are being urged to rethink how they plan for inflation, after rising prices exposed a fundamental weakness in how most people approach long-term financial planning. Hugh Hacking, Executive Head of Structured Investments and Annuities at Momentum Corporate, said the core problem is not that people ignore inflation when they plan for retirement, but that they fail to account for how dramatically the inflation rate can shift over time.

According to Business Tech, South Africa's inflation rate rose to 4% in April, pushed higher by fuel prices linked to the Iran War. While the US and Iran have since reached a peace agreement, the South African Reserve Bank's revised inflation expectations and higher-for-longer interest rate outlook have drawn fresh attention to the difficulty of generating real returns on retirement savings.

Why retirement funds face unique pressure

Retirement planning spans an unusually long horizon, sometimes up to 80 years when both the savings accumulation phase and the post-retirement period are considered. That length of time makes the consequences of misjudging inflation far more serious than they would be for short-term savings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hacking explained that prolonged stretches of low inflation cause funds and members to shift their focus away from protecting purchasing power and towards avoiding short-term market losses. This often results in portfolios that are too heavily weighted towards cash or fixed income. When inflation then rises, those portfolios are exposed.

An elderly woman calculating her retirement funds. Image: SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

The risk cuts both ways. When inflation spikes, the panic response often pushes people towards excessive market risk, right before a correction hits. The danger is most acute at the point of retirement itself. When inflation is low, many retirees choose annuities with fixed annual increases, often around 5%. That figure feels comfortable when inflation sits at 3%, but becomes inadequate if inflation climbs to 8% or 10% and remains there for years.

3 Other Briefly News stories about retirements

Source: Briefly News