A viral photo allegedly showing Bellarmine Mugabe at a Woolworths store in Waterfall sparked fresh speculation about his whereabouts

Mugabe's lawyers dismissed the circulating image as old and denied he had been in South Africa

Zimbabwean investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa publicly contradicted the lawyers, claiming Mugabe had crossed into SA about 7 times since his extradition

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A Zimbabwean journalist claims Bellarmine Mugabe has been in and out of SA since his extradition. Images: @SABCNews/X and Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A Zimbabwean journalist has directly contradicted claims made by the legal team of Bellarmine Mugabe, insisting the controversial figure has made multiple trips into South Africa since being deported from the country.

The story gained traction after a photo, purportedly taken at a Woolworths store in the Waterfall area, began circulating online and was widely believed to show Mugabe. The image spread quickly, reigniting public interest in his movements.

Mugabe's lawyers were swift to respond. They dismissed the photo as outdated and categorically denied that their client had set foot in South Africa recently, pushing back against what they described as unfounded claims.

Manyowa challenges Mugabe's lawyers

However, Zimbabwean investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa took a very different position. Responding publicly to journalist Chriselda Lewis, who had reported on the lawyers' denial, Manyowa did not hold back.

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"They are lying to you," he wrote.

He further claimed that Bellarmine Mugabe has been in SA in and out about 7 times since he was deported.

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His remarks directly challenged the official line coming from Mugabe's legal representatives and added fresh fuel to the debate around whether proper oversight of Mugabe's movements has been maintained since his extradition.

Questions remain over Mugabe's movements

The contradiction between what Mugabe's lawyers are saying and what Manyowa is claiming has left many observers with more questions than answers. If the journalist's account is accurate, it raises serious concerns about how freely Mugabe has been able to travel across borders following legal proceedings that were meant to restrict him.

Neither Mugabe's legal team nor South African authorities have, at this stage, provided any further clarity on the matter as Mugab'e lawyers declned to comments on his current whereabouts.

Bellarmine Mugabe extradicted

Briefly News also reported that Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe avoided jail time following a shooting at his Hyde Park residence.He pleaded guilty to numerous charges following the shooting of 23-year-old Sipho Mahlangu and was to be extradited back to Zimbabwe. Mahlangu was reportedly shot twice in the back at the residence and was paid to keep quiet about the incident.

Source: Briefly News