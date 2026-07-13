Shebeshxt’s Ongoing Legal Battle Brings Back Painful Memories of His Daughter’s Death
- Social media users revisited the tragic death of Shebeshxt's daughter, Onthatile, two years after the fatal R37 crash in Limpopo
- The disgraced rapper is currently behind bars for a road-rage incident, facing 20 charges, and social media is unconvinced that he will ever see the light of day
- Mzansi condemned the controversial rapper's reckless lifestyle, believing he was finally suffering the consequences of his actions
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Two years on, the story of Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke's daughter has resurfaced on social media, reigniting debate about the rapper's past and present legal troubles while he remains locked up.
Nine-year-old Onthatile Chauke lost her life in a devastating crash on the R37 in Limpopo in June 2024, when her father's Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle and overturned.
Shebeshxt was driving his girlfriend, Kholofelo and daughter home before a scheduled performance when the accident occurred. Onthatile tragically died at the scene, and the rapper himself was left in a critical condition, spending more than a week in the ICU before being moved to a general ward. He was eventually discharged just in time to attend his daughter's funeral, held later that same month.
Both Shebeshxt and Kholofelo have honoured their little girl's memory by getting tribute tattoos. In early 2026, Kholofelo welcomed the couple's newborn.
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The rapper's difficulties did not end with the crash. In 2025, he was arrested following a road-rage shooting incident, and Briefly News reported that charges of culpable homicide and reckless driving were subsequently added to his case, pushing his total charge count to 20. His matter has since been postponed to 10 September for further pre-trial proceedings.
Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's mounting legal troubles
With the tragic anniversary fresh in people's minds, social media users were quick to share their views, and opinions were sharply divided. Many felt that the rapper had brought his circumstances upon himself, while others simply believed there was no coming back from the weight of his charges.
_shwabade_ said:
"Ahh, he is never seeing the sun."
Ozza_T wrote:
"This guy must never, ever see outside again."
FransBwalya slammed Shebeshxt:
"The law finally caught up with him. It was just a matter of time. Wanna-be gangster. Let him stay in jail."
C_chaba posted:
"He must just block his lawyer and accept his new life. Freedom is not coming."
Shebeshxt seemingly returns to social media
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a screenshot of Shebeshxt's latest social media update.
While behind bars, the controversial rapper's Instagram page published a mysterious message, raising questions about who may have been behind it.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za