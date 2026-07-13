Cyan Boujee officially made her Instagram comeback after going silent since April, posting a glamorous photo dump

Her return came amid swirling rumours linking her to a City of Ekurhuleni corruption scandal and speculation about a possible pregnancy

Fans celebrated her comeback while critics questioned the source of her lavish lifestyle displayed in the new posts

Cyan Boujee returned to Instagram after a three-month-long hiatus. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee is back, and she made sure her return was felt. The controversial content creator resurfaced on Instagram on 12 July 2026 after months of silence, treating followers to a glossy photo dump packed with designer outfits, luxury outings, and high-end spoils.

Her last public update had been in April, making the comeback all the more striking. Cyan had stepped away from social media under the weight of mounting pressure, though she maintained at the time that her break was for personal reasons. The timing, however, left many unconvinced.

During her absence, Cyan's name became entangled in a high-profile corruption case after City of Ekurhuleni manager, Kagiso Lerutla, was arrested as part of a broader probe involving several senior officials. Cyan, alongside singer MaWhoo and socialite Sithelo Shozi, was rumoured to have benefited from the alleged corrupt dealings through her close ties to the arrested manager.

That was not the only cloud hanging over her. Briefly News previously shared a viral video that many viewers believed showed Cyan sporting a baby bump, sending pregnancy speculation into overdrive. She has not publicly addressed the rumours.

See Cyan Boujee's post below.

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's return

Despite the noise surrounding her, Cyan's loyal supporters were thrilled to see her back online.

fayfay_mngomezulu raved:

"She's always better when she comes back!"

issa_yellowcandy kept it simple:

"Face always tea."

_reese.xx._ joked:

"I can die peacefully now."

While fans celebrated Cyan Boujee's comeback, critics did not hold back their scepticism. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Not everyone, however, was ready to roll out the welcome mat. Critics were quick to weigh in beneath her posts.

the_note_to_know asked:

"Which politician sponsored the dinner?"

rochellekj5 was blunt:

"Imagine flexing this hard with stolen money. Sies."

reexo__ raised doubts about the content itself, writing:

"Y'all know these are old, right?"

Shebeshxt seemingly returns to social media

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a screenshot of Shebeshxt's first social media update while behind bars.

The rapper or his representatives updated his page with a cryptic message hinting at him preparing his return.

Source: Briefly News