The inquest into Anele Tembe's death has been postponed after the magistrate presiding over the matter experienced a medical emergency

The inquiry was originally scheduled to run from 13 to 15 July 2026 in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, with new court dates set for September 2026

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes previously expressed heartbreak and grief over his fiancée Anele Tembe's death

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Anele Tembe's death inquest was postponed after the magistrate suffered a medical emergency. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The long-awaited inquest into the death of Anele Tembe has been postponed after the presiding magistrate experienced a medical emergency. The inquiry was expected to begin in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 July 2026.

Tembe, who was engaged to late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, died after falling from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. The inquest aims to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The proceedings had originally been scheduled to run for three days, from 13 to 15 July 2026.

Anele Tembe inquest postponed to September

On Monday, 13 July 2026, Newzroom Afrika reported that the inquest had been postponed to September. Reporter Nasiphi Same explained that the delay was caused by a medical emergency involving the magistrate presiding over the matter.

According to Same, all parties appearing in court agreed to the new dates. The inquest will now be heard over five days, from 7 to 9 September 2026, with two additional dates set aside for 15 and 16 September 2026.

“It has now been set down for five days from the 7th until the 9th of September, and there are also two additional days that the matter has also been set down for, which is the 15th and 16th of September, and that is due to the fact that to the magistrate presiding over the inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe has experienced a medical emergency and is unavailable for this week and all parties that were present in court agreed on these dates,” Same said.

She added that the five-day inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding Tembe's death in April 2021.

Watch the full video below:

Anele Tembe death inquest was rescheduled. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

What did AKA say about Anele Tembe’s death?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that AKA broke his silence after the death of his fiancée Anele Tembe.

Through a statement, AKA revealed that he was heartbroken and still grieving the incident and the aftermath of her death.

Source: Briefly News