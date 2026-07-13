Private messages believed to show Jayden Adams' last conversation with a close friend circulated on social media after the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder died on 11 July 2026

Facebook user Luphiyo Velebhayi shared the screenshots alongside an emotional tribute, saying the two had spoken every day before his sudden passing

Adams had only recently returned from representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when news of his death broke

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Private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has been remembered by fans across South Africa. Image: EJ Langer

Source: Getty Images

The screenshots were published on Facebook by a user named Luphiyo Velebhayi, who said the conversation had taken place the day before Adams died. She accompanied the post with a personal tribute, writing:

"Oh no, brother, how? You have left me on this earth, brother. We used to chat every day, but yesterday was my last time chatting with you. Oh, death is my enemy."

Her post indicated that the exchange was unremarkable in tone, a routine daily check-in between two close friends, with nothing to suggest what was about to unfold.

See the Facebook post below.

Jayden Adams' World Cup journey

Adams built his reputation in South African domestic football at Stellenbosch FC before earning a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and breaking into the Bafana Bafana national setup. His most recent appearance on the international stage came at the FIFA World Cup, where his performances drew widespread attention and underscored his potential as one of South Africa's most exciting young footballers.

His death comes just days after returning from the tournament, cutting short what many had anticipated would be a long and celebrated career.

Adams' World Cup appearances came in South Africa's opening match against Mexico, which Bafana Bafana lost 2-0. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder started the game and played from the beginning before being substituted in the second half.

The 25-year-old also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he started and played the first half before being replaced.

Adams later came on as a substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Personal loss before his passing

Those who knew Adams had already been mourning alongside him. Reports indicate that his grandmother died just weeks before his own passing, leaving his family to cope with two bereavements in quick succession.

His partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media expressing her sadness.

The South African Football Players Union confirmed his death, triggering an outpouring of condolences from across the continent. FIFA, the Confederation of African Football, the South African Football Association, and several clubs and organisations all extended their sympathies to his family, teammates, and loved ones.

Police open inquest into Jayden Adams' death

Briefly previously reported on the inquest opened by police into Adams' death, as well as footage that circulated online showing the player appearing visibly subdued during the Bafana Bafana World Cup celebrations.

Source: Briefly News