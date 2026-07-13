Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at the age of 25

SportyTV opened its show with a tribute to Adams, sharing a heartfelt message from Benni McCarthy

The football community extended condolences to Adams' family following the news of his death

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at the age of 25, stunning South African football fans.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy paid a moving tribute to the late Jayden Adams. Image: Chris Brunskill and Luke Hales

Source: UGC

SportyTV broke the news during their SportyShow broadcast, opening the programme with a tribute to the young player. The verified account shared a video message from former Bafana Bafana striker and coach Benni McCarthy, who paid his respects to Adams and offered condolences to those closest to him.

Benni McCarthy mourns Jayden Adams

In the message aired on SportyTV, McCarthy visibly honoured Adams' memory as part of the tribute segment.

"Everyone at SportyTV sends our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the platform stated in an accompanying post on X, which garnered 11,800 views and 340 likes within hours of being published on the evening of 11 July 2026.

Watch the video below.

The cause of Adams' death had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Football community in mourning

Adams, who represented Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup where he featured in three matches, was regarded as one of the promising young talents in South African football. His passing at such a young age drew an outpouring of grief from across the country's football community.

SportyTV confirmed that the tribute to Adams would continue across their platforms, with the broadcaster pledging to honour his memory in the days ahead.

He has been remembered by his family in a moving tribute that touched many South Africans. Adams' partner Aqueelah Adendorf

also shared a heartbreaking post on social media.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso penned a deeply personal tribute to Adams, describing the 25-year-old as a player who elevated everyone around him and shaped him as a coach.

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News