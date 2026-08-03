Fresh reports have revealed new details about Oscar Pistorius' life since his release on parole two years ago

The former Paralympian is reportedly building a quieter life with girlfriend Rita Greyling and a new church community

Church members have opened up about the role Pistorius now plays behind the scenes

Oscar Pistorius at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. He is now living a quiet life following his release from prison on parole. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has reportedly embraced a quieter lifestyle centred on faith, volunteering and close personal relationships, with new details emerging about the private life he has built since his release on parole.

The Daily Mail reports that Pistorius has joined a modern Christian congregation in Pretoria, where he attends services with his girlfriend, Rita Greyling. The publication says he has also taken on volunteer duties at the church, offering one of the clearest glimpses yet into his life away from the public eye.

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Pistorius finds a new church community

Oscar Pistorius now worships at 3Ci, a contemporary Christian church in Pretoria, having moved away from the traditional Afrikaans church where he sought support during and after his murder trial.

The publication describes the congregation as younger and more informal. Worshippers dress casually and volunteers welcome visitors before services.

Church members told the publication that Pistorius has become an active volunteer.

"Oscar is part of the volunteer group here. He always helps out with things like parking and serving coffee. He's part of our community," one congregant said.

Rita Greyling plays a key role in Pistorius' new chapter

The Daily Mail reports that Greyling has become a central figure in Pistorius' life since his release. The couple regularly attend church together and publicly confirmed their relationship when they appeared together at his sister's wedding in 2025.

Their relationship has otherwise remained largely private, with neither Pistorius nor Greyling discussing it publicly.

Another church member told the publication:

"Oscar found Jesus in prison. There are people here who have known him for a long time."

Life after prison remains largely private

Pistorius was released on parole in January 2024 after serving part of his sentence for the 2013 killing of Reeva Steenkamp. Since then, he has largely stayed away from media attention, making only occasional public appearances.

The latest report offers a rare insight into Pistorius' life after prison, suggesting he has established a routine centred on faith, community service and family while continuing to keep a low public profile.

Oscar Pistorius posing next to his late girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius misinformation sparks backlash on social media

Briefly News previously reported that a popular US podcast came under heavy criticism after hosts were accused of spreading inaccurate information while discussing Oscar Pistorius and the death of Reeva Steenkamp.

South Africans quickly pointed out several factual errors in the viral clip, with media personalities and social media users urging the hosts to fact-check their claims before commenting on one of the country's most high-profile criminal cases.

Source: Briefly News