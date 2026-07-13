South African political parties and government officials issued formal condolences after both athletes died on 11 July 2026

Jayden Adams, who represented Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup, was found dead at a Cape Town property, and police opened an inquest

Rugby player Luqobo Makwedini died from cardiac arrest after a training session in France, where he played for AS Béziers

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Political parties saluted Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini. Images: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images and @GovernmentZA/ X

Source: UGC

South Africa's political leadership united in grief on 11 July 2026 following the sudden deaths of footballer Jayden Adams and rugby player Luqobo Makwedini, both of whom died on the same day under separate circumstances.

Adams, a midfielder who featured for Mamelodi Sundowns and represented Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup, was found dead at a Cape Town property. Police have since opened an inquest into his death. He played in all three of South Africa's group stage fixtures before the team was eliminated by Canada. Makwedini, a former South African under-18 prop who had been playing for AS Béziers in France, collapsed and died from cardiac arrest following a training session.

Political leaders pay tribute

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula described the losses as a source of national sadness. He noted that Adams had demonstrated considerable talent during the World Cup campaign and that Makwedini had been regarded as a rising force in South African rugby. Mbalula extended his condolences to both families.

View his tweet here:

The Economic Freedom Fighters also released a statement, sending condolences to the families, friends, and the broader South African public, and expressed the wish that Adams' soul rests in peace.

View the tweet here:

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party said the country mourns alongside the loved ones of both athletes and called for comfort to be extended to those closest to them. The deaths have sent shockwaves through the sporting fraternity, with tributes continuing to pour in from across South Africa and the wider international sports community.

View the tweet here:

Cyril Ramaphosa honours Jayden Adams

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent tragedies affecting South Africa's sports community, with the untimely deaths of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams and rugby player Luqobo Makwedini. These young athletes, who represented immense potential and pride for the nation, faced tragic ends shortly after returning from significant international events.

Source: Briefly News