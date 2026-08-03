An alleged Instagram DM from Davido to a South African influencer has gone viral, with social media users questioning whether the messages are genuine

While some believed the screenshot,others insisted they were edited, but many still turned the spotlight on Davido's marriage to Chioma

Social media reactions ranged from jokes to criticism, with several users saying the alleged exchange was embarrassing for the singer's wife

Davido's alleged flirtatious DM to SA influencer causes a stir. Image: Davido

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian superstar Davido has found himself at the centre of another social media storm after an alleged Instagram DM to a South African influencer surfaced online. X user @Koketso__ shared a screenshot claiming the singer slid into a woman named Lethabo's inbox, allegedly complimenting her looks before asking where she was from.

While the authenticity of the messages remains unverified, the viral post sparked thousands of reactions, with many users debating whether the screenshots were real and others dragging Davido's wife, Chioma, into the conversation.

Alleged messages leave social media divided

The screenshot shows an account appearing to belong to Davido allegedly sending messages that read:

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"Hey, you are such a pretty girl" before adding, "Lethabo is a rare name where r u from?"

Not everyone was convinced. Several users argued the exchange looked edited.

One person commented:

"The editing is crazy."

Another added:

"Davido doesn't even text like this."

Others echoed the same sentiment, with one user writing:

"I'm sorry I'm judging you if you can't pick up the fact that the DM is fake."

See the viral screenshot in the X post below:

Davido's marriage becomes the talking point

Despite doubts over the screenshot, many commenters quickly shifted the focus to Davido's marriage.

"He stays embarrassing his wife,"

one person wrote.

Another added:

"Her wife is tolerating nonsense. You can't share your husband with the whole world."

One X user claimed:

"He was also busy with some girl here in Cape Town lol."

The original poster simply replied:

"Of course he was."

Jokes and hot takes flood the timeline

Fans are divided over the alleged messages. Image: Davido

Source: Getty Images

Others treated the saga as entertainment, filling the comment section with memes and playful jabs.

"A married one?.. oh alright,"

The original poster replied to someone who said messaging an attractive woman was normal.

Another user joked that Davido was:

"doing what he's famous for as always,"

while someone else quipped that a rich man would probably be messaging hundreds of women.

Whether the alleged DM is genuine or not remains unclear, but that did little to slow the online chatter. As the debate continues, social media remains split between those questioning the screenshot and those convinced the controversy fits the singer's headline-making reputation.

Inside Davido's lavish Atlanta mansion

Recently Briefly News reported that Davido gave fans a tour of his luxurious Atlanta mansion, showcasing its sleek interiors, spacious living areas and premium finishes in a video that quickly grabbed attention online.

While many praised the Afrobeats star for enjoying the fruits of his success, others questioned the home's reported value with some debating whether it was worth that much. The contrasting opinions turned the house tour into a lively social media discussion over luxury, wealth and celebrity spending.

Source: Briefly News