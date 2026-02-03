South Africans have called out Davido over his posts following his Grammy loss to Pop singer Tyla

The Afrobeats singer attended the 2026 Grammy Awards with his wife, and they looked ravishing

Although Tyla's Push 2 Start proved to be a popular choice, many people remain divided on whether it should have won

Davido recently lost to Tyla at the Grammy Awards. Image: Tylaaaaaaa, Davido

The Grammy Awards took place on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, and they saw global star Tyla walking away a winner.

The singer won for her smash hit Push 2 Start, which has amassed millions of streams. However, there is discourse over the fact that she beat many African superstars for the coveted prize.

How Davido reacted to losing Grammy

Tyla beat the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo, Ayra Starr and Wizkid to win the Best African Music Performance for the second time. Her first being in 2024 for Water, when the category was first introduced.

While some people congratulated Tyla, including Omah Lay, who gave her a shoutout, Davido focused on his loss instead.

Taking to X, Davido relayed a message he received from his wife, Chioma, post the ceremony. Many people dragged Davido for not congratulating Tyla instead.

"I said, baby, listen, we lost again, let's not go she said. 'Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat, we outside."

@WizStatz said:

"You’ll think he’s the only nominee, every African artist, including Tyla (the winner), has been quiet except him and his fans."

Below are some of the reactions online.

@DurojaiyeSegun asked:

"Tyla, the Sabi girl, please do a favour by sending Uncle Davido an e-copy on how to win a Grammy?"

@symply_zina asked:

"Tyla deserves the award like mad!!! Imagine comparing this song to you, like, are you stupid? So you guys think making your faev dance like Michael Jackson from Temu will make your fave win a Grammy? Lyrically, he’s way worse than y’all rate him lol."

@_Classique__ asked:

"Why's it sounding like he was the only one in that category with Tyla?"

Meanwhile, some people reckon that there is a hidden agenda behind Tyla's wins.

@AbassFx_ said:

"I have a theory of why Davido and the rest didn’t win a Grammy for the last two years. Western award platforms keep rewarding artists like Tyla in African categories to slowly reshape African music. If someone can win an African category while sounding very American, other artists might start copying that sound just for recognition. Even the VMAs gave her Best Afrobeats when she isn’t Afrobeats."

