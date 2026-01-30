Tyla marked her 24th birthday with a stunning, wet-look photoshoot shared on Instagram, captivating fans with her bold and confident style

The Grammy-winning singer captioned the post as a celebration of turning 24 and looking forward to a year of exciting new ventures

Mzansi and global fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes, praising her growth and achievements in music

Tyla celebrated her 24th birthday with a steamy photoshoot and a message of new adventures. Image: tyla

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi's global sensation Tyla has kicked off her 24th year with a splash. The singer celebrated her birthday on 30 January 2026 by posting a steamy photoshoot on Instagram, where she poses in a wet white top and denim shorts, exuding confidence and allure.

The image, shared via a PopCrave repost on X, has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fans hailing her as a true icon.

Tyla's caption read:

"Happy 24th birthday to me. A year of new adventures."

The simple yet inspiring message reflects her optimistic outlook, especially after a whirlwind 2025 filled with milestones like her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance with Water and chart-topping success worldwide.

Tyla, who recently showed off her stunning outfit, promises to make 2026 a year of new adventures.

See Pop Crave's post below:

Fans of the global star celebrate her special day

The photoshoot's sultry vibe, showing her with a belly ring and dramatic pose, has fans buzzing about Tyla's fearless style.

@raimablee wrote:

"Happy birthday, Tyla."

@arc7914 commented:

"Tyla at 24? Incredible talent on the rise!"

@Charlee817 said:

"Happy 24th birthday to Tyla! Stunning pics, killer talent, and she's only getting started. Queen vibes all day."

@Benza27 wrote:

"The biggest superstar in Africa and now the world."

@ladidaix revealed:

"Tyla is spending her birthday in Paris. Chef’s kiss!"

@francis_cgl hyped up the birthday girl, stating:

"Tyla, your talent keeps evolving. I can’t wait to see what you do next!"

@Cpt_cavey marvelled:

"Tyla's radiant energy at 24? I can't wait to see more shining moments!"

@Vaz_Baz shared:

"To be honest, Tyla looks like a high school teenager. She would be a good cast addition in Euphoria."

@michael_ayo1 gushed:

"Happy birthday to her! She's so talented."

Another fan, @Danila30, hyped:

"Happy birthday to the South African queen!"

@jayseeonsol sang praises of the singer, saying:

"Tyla is entering her 24th year as a true global powerhouse and the reigning queen of her own genre. From making history at the Grammys to consistently topping the charts, her impact on the music industry at such a young age is nothing short of legendary."

@thescreenwire commented:

"Tyla makes everything she touches feel fresh, exciting, and effortlessly cool."

@simirayes commented with a comparison, stating:

"She’s better than Cardi B in my books."

@francrytofit added:

"Tyla is aging like fine wine. No notes."

Tyla's fans celebrated her 24th birthday. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla makes history with her debut album, Tyla

In a previous Briefly News report, the latter part of 2025 saw Tyla reach yet another career milestone.

The 24-year-old star's debut album, Tyla, made history by earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list.

The Water hitmaker has been breaking barriers and making history since she made her debut in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News