Tyla Celebrates 24th Birthday With Steamy Photoshoot and Message of New Adventures
- Tyla marked her 24th birthday with a stunning, wet-look photoshoot shared on Instagram, captivating fans with her bold and confident style
- The Grammy-winning singer captioned the post as a celebration of turning 24 and looking forward to a year of exciting new ventures
- Mzansi and global fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes, praising her growth and achievements in music
Mzansi's global sensation Tyla has kicked off her 24th year with a splash. The singer celebrated her birthday on 30 January 2026 by posting a steamy photoshoot on Instagram, where she poses in a wet white top and denim shorts, exuding confidence and allure.
The image, shared via a PopCrave repost on X, has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fans hailing her as a true icon.
Tyla's caption read:
"Happy 24th birthday to me. A year of new adventures."
The simple yet inspiring message reflects her optimistic outlook, especially after a whirlwind 2025 filled with milestones like her Grammy win for Best African Music Performance with Water and chart-topping success worldwide.
Tyla, who recently showed off her stunning outfit, promises to make 2026 a year of new adventures.
See Pop Crave's post below:
Fans of the global star celebrate her special day
The photoshoot's sultry vibe, showing her with a belly ring and dramatic pose, has fans buzzing about Tyla's fearless style.
@raimablee wrote:
"Happy birthday, Tyla."
@arc7914 commented:
"Tyla at 24? Incredible talent on the rise!"
@Charlee817 said:
"Happy 24th birthday to Tyla! Stunning pics, killer talent, and she's only getting started. Queen vibes all day."
@Benza27 wrote:
"The biggest superstar in Africa and now the world."
@ladidaix revealed:
"Tyla is spending her birthday in Paris. Chef’s kiss!"
@francis_cgl hyped up the birthday girl, stating:
"Tyla, your talent keeps evolving. I can’t wait to see what you do next!"
@Cpt_cavey marvelled:
"Tyla's radiant energy at 24? I can't wait to see more shining moments!"
@Vaz_Baz shared:
"To be honest, Tyla looks like a high school teenager. She would be a good cast addition in Euphoria."
@michael_ayo1 gushed:
"Happy birthday to her! She's so talented."
Another fan, @Danila30, hyped:
"Happy birthday to the South African queen!"
@jayseeonsol sang praises of the singer, saying:
"Tyla is entering her 24th year as a true global powerhouse and the reigning queen of her own genre. From making history at the Grammys to consistently topping the charts, her impact on the music industry at such a young age is nothing short of legendary."
@thescreenwire commented:
"Tyla makes everything she touches feel fresh, exciting, and effortlessly cool."
@simirayes commented with a comparison, stating:
"She’s better than Cardi B in my books."
@francrytofit added:
"Tyla is aging like fine wine. No notes."
Tyla makes history with her debut album, Tyla
In a previous Briefly News report, the latter part of 2025 saw Tyla reach yet another career milestone.
The 24-year-old star's debut album, Tyla, made history by earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list.
The Water hitmaker has been breaking barriers and making history since she made her debut in the music industry.
