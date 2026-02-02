South African superstar Tyla turned heads on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet with a breathtaking, shimmering beige gown featuring a dramatic feather train that flowed elegantly behind her

The 24-year-old popiano queen posed confidently, adorned with golden Grammy trophies, exuding poise, glamour and effortless sophistication in her standout look

Fans and fashion watchers immediately praised Tyla’s bold yet refined red-carpet appearance, calling it one of the most memorable and stylish moments, with a few critics also chiming in

Tyla impressed fans at the latest edition of the Grammy Awards. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was once again strongly represented at the Grammy Awards, with musician Tyla stunning in a beautiful dress and comedian Trevor Noah hosting the show.

Tyla, who beat the likes of Burna Boy and Davido to win a Grammy, graced the red carpet in a breathtaking beige gown that shimmered under the lights of Los Angeles.

The gown, accentuated by a dramatic feather train, left onlookers mesmerised as it flowed elegantly behind the Grammy-winning star.

The singer's stunning photos quickly made rounds online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ took to their X account to share the pictures, captioning the post:

"Tyla hits the Grammys red carpet, and she looks absolutely gorgeous."

See the post on X below:

Fans and critics of Tyla rave about her look

Social media was abuzz with praise for Tyla's bold yet refined fashion choice.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans alike took to the platform to commend her stunning appearance, but the X streets were not without critics, too.

One user on X, @itsmedarco, commented:

"Tyla lighting up the #GRAMMYs red carpet. Gorgeous, confident, and impossible to miss. Who else is loving this look?"

Another one, @nqobile_mahungu, posted a South African flag, commenting:

"A gorgeous South African hun."

@Nat3sol stanned:

"Putting South Africa on the map."

@elnamgnd said:

"Gorgeous and talented!"

Another X user, @ItsKimKfan, wrote:

"Gorgeous indeed."

@yk_fabby wrote:

"Beautiful."

Critics also made their voices heard. @theIrishViolin shared:

"I'm not feeling her dress. She is simply the most beautiful woman out there but the dress ain't it. Why did they do that to her?"

Another naysayer, @eljay_1o1, added:

"The dress is subpar at best."

Tyla turns 24 years old and continues to climb the fame ladder

The Grammy Awards night came a mere two days after the talented singer turned 24.

As if she had not made enough waves in the entertainment scene, the singer added yet another Grammy award, her second in a short space of time.

The singer celebrated her birthday on the 30th of January by posting a steamy photoshoot on Instagram, where she poses in a wet white top and denim shorts, exuding confidence and allure.

Tyla wins her second Grammy award

Tyla won Best African Music Performance for Push 2 Start, adding to her international milestone collections since she rose to global fame.

The category was introduced to recognise contemporary African music on the world’s largest recording industry stage.

South Africa at the centre stage of the 2026 Grammys

Tyla was not the only South African making waves at the event.

Comedian Trevor Noah placed Mzansi right at the centre of the ceremony when he took the mic as the host for a 6th consecutive time.

Tyla has put South Africa on the map with a second Grammy Award. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla is featured as the cover star for Vogue China

Tyla continues to rise in the world of fame as Vogue China featured her as the cover star for the January 2026 issue.

In a previous report by Briefly News, South African fans sang Tyla's praises as she looked stunning on the cover of the Vogue China January 2026 issue.

Source: Briefly News