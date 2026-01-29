Mzansi fans drew hilarious parallels between Big Brother Mzansi 's Thandeka and iconic Big Brother Africa housemate Luclay after a viral clip showed similar dramatic energy

Fans compared 'Big Brother Mzansi's Thandeka and Luclay. Image: bigbromzansi

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi's fans are in stitches after a resurfaced clip from Big Brother Africa led to fun comparisons between current BBMzansi housemate Thandeka and legendary contestant Luclay.

The video, shared by @PalesaMaz on X, captured Luclay in one of his famous dramatic poses, reminding everyone why he was the king of chaos back in the day.

Currently, the closest person giving off his likeable aura on the 6th edition of BBMzansi is Thandeka, if user views on the internet are anything to go by.

The post quickly turned into a meme fest, with fans noting how Thandeka's bold personality and house antics echo Luclay's unforgettable energy.

Thandeka, whose video with Mmeli previously sparked romance rumours, had fans declaring her the spiritual successor to Luclay's throne of drama.

BBMzansi fans react to the drama

The X post exploded with reactions, blending nostalgia, laughs, and love for both stars.

@ayshatkha didn't see Thandeka's antics from a positive perspective:

"She copied the show and is trying her best to act others' role. She is not being herself completely, from copying ashley to lucay, to who next?"

Another user, @TamiaCrosby, shared:

"We still talk about Luclay to this day. Win or lose, she definitely has the same effect."

@audreyrankapole pointed out:

"And Luclay never won."

@Mariam3518 said:

"I will forever love Luclay."

@FDehor rooted for Thandeka, stating:

"My girl is going to win it. Nothing will stop it."

@MaRyam approved of the similarity, adding:

"This is him 2.0."

@ntatemolekga noted:

"Oh, so, she's trying to be a copycat with all the rudeness!"

@mide_for15320 said:

"Such ugly characters never won. So, she will definitely not win."

@Z_Phikela shared an opinion:

"The only thing that would make her lose is the Ashley type of twist. If it doesn't happen, she is taking that money."

@PalesaMaz replied to the above user, stating:

"Yoh! Konje there's that twist. Hopefully not this season. Thandeka's win is so personal to me."

@williams_zintle commented:

"She’s definitely winning. Trust me."

@PalesaMaza took to the comments, responding to a user who had said Thandeka wouldn't win, typing:

"I like my queen of crash outs. I will continue voting for her, and we shall see where it all ends."

Mzansi gives a nod to Big Brother's enduring appeal

BBMzansi, produced by Endemol Shine Africa, continues to captivate with its mix of strategy, alliances, and explosive personalities. Thandeka's run echoes Luclay's impact, proving the format's timeless draw, as fans online have alluded to.

As BBMzansi 2026 heats up, fans hope Thandeka delivers more Luclay-level moments and more pockets of online fans wish and hope that she scoops that R2 million.

Thandeka has become the latest fan favourite after she was compared to Luclay. Image: bigbromzansi

Source: UGC

Source: Briefly News