Big Brother Mzansi opened entries for its sixth season, which will be held under the theme Vuk'ubangene

Big Brother Mzansi shared how interested South Africans can submit their interest to be on Season 6 of the reality TV series

Social media users expressed both excitement and criticism, with some suggesting how Mzansi Magic can improve Big Brother Mzansi

'Big Brother Mzansi' opened entries for Season 6. Image: BBMzansi/X, sweet_guluva/Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi has announced that auditions for Season 6, dubbed Vuk’ubangene, are now open.

Months after the record-breaking Season 5, where Sweet Guluva walked away with the coveted cash prize, Big Brother Mzansi has announced its return for Season 6.

In a post shared on its official X (Twitter) account on Thursday, 2 October 2025, Big Brother Mzansi announced that auditions for Season 6 were open. The post was captioned:

“#Vukubangene mpintshi! Think you have what it takes to shake things up in the #BBMzansi house? 🏠💪🏾 Sibonise! 🌟 Entries for #BBMzansiS6 are open!”

Big Brother Mzansi shared a video with instructions on how to enter for Season 6.

“Step 1. Grab your smartphone or camera. Step 2. Record a 2-minute video telling us why you should be a Big Brother Mzansi housemate. Step 3. Go to MzansiMagic.tv/BigBrother to upload your video. Entries open Thursday, 2 October 2025. Ts and Cs apply,” the voice over said.

Watch the full video below:

Fans react after BBMzansi opens entries for Season 6

Big Brother Mzansi fans flooded the comments with a mix of reactions. While some were excited about the upcoming season, others suggested ways Mzansi Magic could improve Big Brother Mzansi. Some called them out for only using Zulu in the audition announcement.

Here are some of the comments:

@cleo_kek suggested:

“You guys should screen people before you allow them into the house, it's very traumatising to see people make fun of things like r*pe. Good luck to the new housemates. I will not be giving this a second of my time.”

@offensewrld declared:

“I can't wait to have people see me shower on National Television.”

@MCosto63351 shared:

“Big brother Zulu 😂😂🚮Change voting system one province one vote, the show is no longer exciting.”

@KNyatsapfu4956 said:

“Bathong, we are tired of Zulus always winning 😩😩 And it's always boys. A girl must win hlee hayi no.”

@MotseboreS21644 asked:

“Zulu is your only official language, I thought we have ten more.”

@Liam459046815 said:

“Bring Lawrence back.”

@simply_letticia demanded:

“Remove Smash Afrika as a host.”

@TepuL15501 said:

“Those who think could have won, it’s your time to shine, go audition. If you don’t understand how to enter, kindly ask the last season winner to guide you😂😂😂”

@LMarriott04 advised:

“Y'all need to do things like this season's Big Brother Naija 10/10, stop being strict.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' announced Season 6 auditions with Vuk'ubangene theme. Image: BBMzansi

Sweet Guluva makes acting debut

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has been making some major moves and was cast in a BET telenovela.

The Big Brother Mzansi star joined a stellar cast that includes actress and TV personality Nomalanga Shozi, as well as veteran actress Dawn Thandeka King. South Africans took to social media to congratulate Sweet Guluva.

