South African actress Kay Bikitsha recently bagged another exciting acting gig

An online user announced that the former The Queen star will join eTV's House of Zwide as an enigmatic prophet

Bikitsha will be making her debut as Gogo Siya on Friday, 3 October 2025, on the telenovela

Halala! South African young and talented actress Kay Bikitsha has bagged herself a new acting role in one of Mzansi's most-loved telenovelas.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, an online user, @blackmluja, excitedly announced that the 25-year-old former star of The Queen will be joining the cast of eTV's House of Zwide. Bikitsha will be making her debut on the telenovela on Friday, 3 October 2025, as an enigmatic prophet, Gogo Siya.

Gogo Siya's arrival will shake the lives of those around her, especially Nkosi Zwide. The great news came months after the star mourned the loss of her mother in April 2025.

"CAST ANNOUNCEMENT Kay Bikitsa Joins #HouseOfZwide as enigmatic Prophet, Gogo Siya. Gogo Siya, a gifted prophet whose arrival will shake the lives of those around her, especially Nkosi Zwide. Kay Bikitsa will debut on Friday, October 3, 2025."

Actors Space also posted about Bikitsha's new acting role on their Instagram page and wrote:

"TV SPACES 📺 | Kay Bikitsha Joins the cast of House of Zwide as Gogo Siya from 3 October 2025."

Netizens react to Kay's new acting role

Shortly after it was announced that Bikitsha would be joining House of Zwide in October 2025 on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Noma99177 said:

"I am going to watch it, I like this woman."

@sakhi2572042649 wrote:

"My crush. I'm so happy for her."

@mtolo_gqem replied:

"This is another show that is slowly heading into extinction, bore after bore."

Actress Winnie Ntshaba commented:

"She is killing it…I can’t wait for you all to see her."

therealzickie responded:

"What time does it play kanene, oh My Shayla.. congratulations @kaybikitsha_"

im__miranda2 mentioned:

"Whoa I can't wait, ksn @kaybikitsha_ big congratulations to you, baby.🥹❤️❤️ Let's go ke Mami."

Who is Kay Bikitsha?

Kay Bikitsha is a South African actress best known for playing Nozuku in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire. She has also appeared in various other TV shows and productions. Kay attended Gonubie Primary School, where she began drama lessons in Grade 6 and portrayed Lady Macbeth in Grade 7.

She then moved on to Stirling High School, actively writing, directing, and producing for the Ubuntu Cultural Society and Xhosa Cultural Society. In 2021, she enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study Marketing Management.

Mbulelo Grootboom exits Gqeberha: The Empire

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that seasoned thespian Mbulelo Grootboom waved goodbye to Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha: The Empire.

Grootboom played the role of wealthy polygamist Luzuko Mxenge, one of the main characters in the show. Social media users look forward to his fictional younger brother, Hlumelo Mxenge, played by Bongile Mantsai, entering the show.

