US rapper Nicki Minaj has once again gone on a rant on X (formerly Twitter), and made some startling allegations against a popular artist

Minaj doubled down on her allegations of heinous acts of sacrifice among the rich and famous following the Grammys

The star also threatened to drop more files about her peers in the industry, reigniting a social media storm

Nicki Minaj has made even more startling allegations against a star amid her rant.

US rap star Nicki Minaj has gone on many unsolicited rants on Twitter (X), calling out some of the major industry players.

Her stance has never changed and has always targeted some of the elite, including Jay-Z and now Trevor Noah. Following the Grammys, Minaj took to X to make some startling allegations of sacrifices made by a peer.

What Nicki Minaj said on X

After being dissed at the music awards ceremony by host Trevor Noah, Nicki Minaj unleashed a few insults at some artists, including Noah himself.

After accusing the comedian of having a boyfriend, Minaj went on to diss the likes of Jay-Z, Lizzo and John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

In one post, Minaj accused an unnamed artist of engaging in satanic rituals to please their master, mentioning children. A part of her disturbing post reads:

"You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP."

After her jabs, Minaj warned those who allegedly engage in such acts that their time is coming, and further warned people not to speak ill of her.

"As they do their ritual tonight, God Almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises against me in judgment shall be condemned and put to shame. Watch!" she exclaimed.

This might be Minaj's first rant of 2026, and it came after the backlash she received for showing support for President Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj trolled the people who mocked her for supporting President Trump.

Netizens reminded Minaj, who was banned from attending the Met Gala, of her own past and that she, too, is famous.

@AresSprout stated:

"Acting like you’re innocent and you weren’t doing exactly that at one point."

@SkyWalkProd asked:

"What are you talkin' about, Nick. Have you watched any of your music videos?"

Meanwhile, others supported Minaj's message:

@lynnhowlett exclaimed:

"Been waiting for years to see a force like you to speak Truth to that heinous and unimaginable evil. Thank you, Sister!"

@Cheyenn56327917 said:

"Bingo Nicki, indeed, this is their game, and they will stop at nothing to continue their game. Time to put the gloves on and fight with all we have! God be with us, lead us and guide us."

Donald Trump to sue Trevor Noah

In a previous report from Briefly News, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticised comedian Trevor Noah after hosting the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony.

Noah roasted Trump and alleged that Trump was present at Jeffrey Epstein's Epstein Island, which has been linked to sex trafficking. He then threatened to sue him.

