Cardi B's latest swimwear video had fans debating whether she secretly removed her famous BBL

X users were split, with some insisting nothing had changed while others believed the rapper looked noticeably different

The viral clip reignited conversations about cosmetic surgery, body image and celebrity beauty standards

Cardi B's swimwear video sparked a heated debate over her figure. Image: Cardi B

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B has once again become the centre of social media chatter after a video of her wearing a swimsuit made rounds on X. The clip, shared by verified user @yosore23 with the caption:

"My Queen has finally removed her BBL🥺🥺😍,"

quickly gained traction as thousands weighed in on whether the Grammy-winning rapper had really said goodbye to her famous curves. As expected, the internet wasted no time turning the post into a full-blown debate.

Fans call out the viral claim

Not everyone was convinced by the post. Many users quickly dismissed the claim, arguing that Cardi B's figure looked exactly the same.

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@nig_ron commented:

"Why you lying? Simple google search will prove you're just lying for clicks."

@WolfKeels simply wrote:

"Cap!"

Meanwhile, @Janiyahbrown151 added:

"It's still there..."

Some users even joked that the difference came down to camera tricks rather than cosmetic surgery.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Others noticed something different

Fans flooded X with mixed reactions after the viral Cardi B clip. Image: Cardi B

Source: Getty Images

While sceptics dominated the replies, others believed Cardi B did look different in the viral clip.

@ivoryhemp wrote:

"I knew she looked different!"

@DavidPhire shared:

"It wasn't that bad 👀."

Curious fans also joined the conversation, with @lyiaaonay asking:

"whatttt they can remove em?"

The mixed reactions showed just how closely fans watch every new photo and video the rapper shares online.

Angles or surgery? Social media stays divided

Some users suggested there was a much simpler explanation.

@dhankins123 joked:

"Nah she just cut the angles cuz it ain't looking good no more 😂."

Others remained unconvinced, with @iitsjaybtww asking:

"It DONT look any different .... Does she not still have the bbl?"

Even @DirtyButtHold weighed in, saying:

"She never needed in the first place!!"

Whether Cardi B has had any cosmetic procedures reversed remains unconfirmed, and she has not addressed the latest speculation.

Until she speaks out herself, the viral swimsuit video is likely to keep fans guessing, proving once again that when it comes to Cardi B, the internet always has something to say.

Cardi responds to swirling romance speculation

Recently Briefly News reported that Cardi B has finally addressed rumours linking her to Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after the pair were spotted together several times during Paris Fashion Week. Their interactions, including Okoye helping the rapper to her seat and the two chatting on a balcony, fuelled speculation that they were dating following Cardi's split from Stefon Diggs.

Although she did not directly confirm or deny the rumours, Cardi shared a video on Instagram Stories from her private jet, giving fans a glimpse into her life as online chatter about her relationship status continued.

Source: Briefly News