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Cardi B Breaks Silence Amid Rumours She's Dating Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
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Cardi B Breaks Silence Amid Rumours She's Dating Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

by  Jessica Gcaba
2 min read
  • Cardi B took to her Instagram Stories following speculations about a romance with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
  • The rumours were ignited after several videos from Paris Fashion Week showed the pair together, and their chemistry was evident
  • Okoye was seen helping Cardi to her seat and handing her a fan, while another clip caught them deep in conversation on a balcony

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Cardi B break silence after Maduka Okoye dating rumours.
Cardi B was rumoured to be dating Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Image: iamcardib, madukaokoye
Source: Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has since broken her silence following the dating rumours linking her to 25-year-old Super Eagles and Sunderland goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Although she did not directly address the speculation on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 10 July 2026, fans got a glimpse of where her mind was at the time.

The Grammy-winning rapper found herself at the centre of romance chatter after multiple videos from Paris Fashion Week went viral. In one clip, Okoye was seen guiding Cardi B to her seat. He also handed her a small fan to help her, as it was hot. Another video captured the two standing together on a balcony, and they were engaged in a serious conversation, with Cardi visibly smiling throughout.

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What Cardi B said about Okoye

The videos were enough to set social media alight, with fans and football supporters alike wondering whether something more than a casual encounter was developing between the pair. What made the chatter even more interesting was that it came after Cardi's widely reported split from NFL star and her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs

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Cardi responded to the swirling rumours via her Instagram Stories. While her exact words set the record straight for her millions of followers, the post itself became a talking point, drawing even more attention to the pair's interaction at the fashion event.

"After 7 hours with no innanent finally landed," she said in the video of her in her private jet.
Cardi B has responded to dating rumours.
Cardi B has broken the silence on dating rumours. Image: iamcardib
Source: Instagram

Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs fighting video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cardi B broke her silence after a trending video showed her arguing with Stefon Diggs outside a coffee shop in Maryland.

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The Am I The Drama rapper addressed the situation on X (Twitter) and explained why she was yelling at her baby daddy.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”etimes I forget I’m a celebrity… y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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