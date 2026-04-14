On Monday, 13 April 2026, Cardi B weighed in on the reported cause of death of an American lifestyle influencer in Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities shared new details regarding Ashlee Jenae and her fiancé's relationship shortly before her death

Social media users reacted to Cardi B's statement, with some agreeing with her take, while others disagreed

Cardi B weighed in on Ashlee Jenae’s reported cause of death as Tanzanian police shared an update. Image: ashleejenae/Instagram, Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Award-winning American rapper Cardi B weighed in on the mysterious death of lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, in Zanzibar.

This comes after Tanzanian police reportedly confirmed the 31-year-old Miami lifestyle influencer’s cause of death, which her family rejected in a strongly worded statement.

North Unguja Regional Police Commander Benedict Mapujira also fuelled speculation of foul play after sharing how the relationship between Ashlee and her fiancé, Joe McCann, was, days before her mysterious death.

As the internet weighed in on the mysterious circumstances in which Ashlee Jenae died, Cardi B shared her two cents.

Cardi B weighs in on American influencer's death

On Monday, 13 April 2026, the Be Careful rapper, who previously opened up about her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband, Offset, took to her official X (Twitter) account and commented on Ashlee Jenae’s death.

Without mentioning any names, Cardi B declared that Ashlee Jenae had not taken her own life as widely reported. The post was captioned:

“That girl did not off herself!”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Cardi B's comment on Ashlee Jenae's passing

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. Netizens connected the dots on who she was referring to, with some agreeing with her and others disagreeing.

Here are some of the comments:

@Dashin57 agreed;

“I can’t shake the feeling that something’s not right. This needs to be looked into properly.”

@evagrin_ suggested:

“Cardi, you were not there, let’s not start speculating about what is not. An investigation is going on to uncover what happened. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

@iam_alienn said:

“I was saying the same thing yesterday. There’s no justification for murder. But there are still a lot of things we don’t know yet.”

@ziropanic said:

“We all might be wrong about this guy. He might not be the one who killed the lady. Just saying!”

Peeps reacted after Cardi B weighed in on Ashlee Jenae's cause of death. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images, ashleejenae/Instagram

Source: UGC

What are the new developments in Ashlee Jenae's death case?

Meanwhile, North Unguja Regional Police Commander Benedict Mapujira confirmed that Ashlee Jenae was involved in a dispute with her fiancé shortly before she was found dead in Tanzania.

According to Commander Benedict Mapujira, Ashlee and her fiancé, Joe McCann, had a heated disagreement at the luxury Zuri Zanzibar resort. Although it is unclear why the couple allegedly had a heated altercation, the staff intervened and booked them into different rooms.

Officials say the situation escalated enough for staff to contact authorities over concerns for Ashlee’s well-being, leading to a report being filed at the Nungwi Police Station.

Ashlee was later found unconscious in her villa and rushed to a hospital, where she died the following day. Local reports indicate investigators initially believed she may have died by suicide, but there is still no official ruling.

Fans revisit US influencer’s last post before her death

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Ashlee Jenae's final Instagram post resurfaced after she was found dead while on vacation in Tanzania.

Her final post was shared on Sunday, 5 April 2026, and included several photos and a video, which were accompanied by a celebratory caption.

Source: Briefly News