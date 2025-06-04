Cardi B candidly shared about the emotional and mental toll her relationship with Offset took on her

Cardi B admitted that the situation got overwhelming, and she feared that she might have seriously harmed Offset

Her confession came shortly after she publicly confirmed her new relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B shared the painful last days of her relationship with Offset. Image: Catherine Powell

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B’s confession about Offset is a reminder that there's a thin line between love and hate. The Bodak Yellow rapper left jaws on the floor when she opened up about her marriage with Offset and why she’s glad to be out of it.

Cardi B opens up about painful final days with Offset

On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, a day after making her new relationship with Stefon Diggs official, People Magazine reports that Cardi B went on X and got candid about the final days of her relationship with Offset.

During an X Spaces, the WAP rapper seemingly referred to her former relationship and disclosed the emotional and psychological toll it had taken on her.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told fans before adding, “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi B explains why she had to leave Offset

Cardi B, who had an on-and-off relationship with Offset, emphasised that the relationship took its toll on her mentally after she was disappointed by the father of her children despite giving him several chances.

“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated. “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

She made a jaw-dropping revelation that she could’ve ended up taking Offset’s life if they’d stayed together because it was getting overwhelming.

“I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much,” she said.

During the X Space, Cardi B revealed that she didn’t only divorce Offset because of the infidelity but because of how he treated her. She accused the former Migos rapper of gaslighting, constant lying and messing with her head.

Netizens weigh in on Cardi B's confession

After People Magazine shared a preview of the article on Instagram, peeps weighed in on Cardi B's confession in the comments. Several peeps related to Cardi B and shared similar stories.

Here are some of the comments:

gabby_luxury advised:

"Listen, if you haven't been in a relationship where you ever felt this type of emotion, congratulations 🍾 if you're in a relationship and you feel this type of emotion, make that exit ASAP."

dopewellnesschick agreed:

"Yep, the wrong partner would definitely have you losing your mind."

denise_parrr_ celebrated:

"Good riddance!! We love you, Belcalis! Enjoy your freedom."

Cardi B appears botched in pictures after 2025 Met Gala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cardi B's surgically enhanced posterior looked botched in photos taken in May.

After turning heads at the 2025 Met Gala in an emerald Burberry suit by designer Daniel Lee, the Grammy Award winner hit the streets of New York City in a casual outfit.

Cardi B rocked a tan cropped hoodie paired with black leggings. Photos shared online showed Cardi B flaunting her famously curvy posterior at Whole Foods. In the photos, Cardi B appears botched, and any suggestion that the pictures were photoshopped was dismissed.

