Fans Rave As Cardi B Seemingly Debuts Her New Man After Offset Divorce
- Cardi B has a new man on her arm after officially splitting up with her ex-husband, Offset
- The rapper and her rumoured new bae stepped out to a basketball game and were spotted holding hands
- Fans couldn't help but gush at the beautiful couple and praised Cardi on the "upgrade"
It's official: Cardi B has finally moved on from her ex-hubby, Offset, and is even dating again!
Cardi B shows off new man
Months after rapper Cardi B made it official and cut ties with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Offset, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is back in the dating scene.
The rapper couple called it quits after multiple reports of infidelity were raised by Cardi, and while it looked like the Migos member was hoping to get back together with his missus, Cardi seems to have moved on - for real this time.
Twitter (X) user ComplexSports shared a snapshot of the former Love & Hip Hop star sitting courtside with her rumoured new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.
Diggs is a 31-year-old professional footballer and wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He was spotted holding hands with his alleged girlfriend at the Knicks game, and their debut caused a social media storm.
Here's what social media said about Cardi B's new man
Fans can't get over how good the new couple look together, with many noting Cardi B's impressive "upgrade."
Many resorted to trolling Offset for claiming Cardi would be back in his arms after their split, but alas:
bxtchIMcoolin joked:
"I’m just glad Offset can’t mess up her pictures anymore. He did not have the range."
@Star__Boii trolled Offset:
"I know a certain man is fuming right now."
nevaehxmariee was impressed:
"I just love when a baddie moves on and gets herself a better man. Period, Cardi!"
jennbella_ wrote:
"She looks happier."
AirRetro_DK5 added:
"Holding hands courtside. I know Offset is sending a wild text message to Cardi tonight."
Meanwhile, others threw major shade at Diggs for dating a woman with three kids:
JB550SC judged Diggs:
"I've always known that this fool was a moron. He just sealed the deal."
BlakeDPhoto asked:
"Isn't she still married? Now, if he crashes out, I will not feel anything for none of them, this divorce is gonna be epic."
PhilipLeotardo threw shade at Diggs:
"Multiple kids from another man. Sloppy seconds, and he’s happy about it."
Social media questions Cardi B's body
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cardi B's body.
Netizens noted that the rapper looked "botched" after multiple cosmetic procedures.
On the other hand, some sympathised with her, claiming she had body dysmorphia and was always looking to change her appearance because she wasn't happy with how she looked naturally:
romansmad said:
"I wanna give her a hug. Cardi clearly doesn’t love herself, and something is not right with her. She needs to find herself."
