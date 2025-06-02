Cardi B Shares Steamy Pics and Videos With New Man Months After Offset Split
- Cardi B has been flaunting her new relationship since officially calling it quits with her ex-husband, Offset
- The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared some saucy new pictures and a steamy video with her new man, and fans are going bananas over them
- Meanwhile, social media users continue to roast and troll Offset, with many sharing hilarious reactions to Cardi B moving on
Cardi B is living her best life since she divorced Offset, and she and her new man are the talk of the town.
Cardi B flaunts her new relationship
Nearly a year after Cardi B officially called it quits with her allegedly cheating ex-husband, Offset, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has been living la vida loca.
Not only has the rapper elevated her wardrobe, but she seems to have also found herself some new arm candy, and social media has been buzzing ever since.
According to Briefly News, Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is now dating American professional football, Stefon Diggs, with whom she's been spending some time. Diggs is a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.
She recently shared some steamy snaps and a naughty video gyrating on her man while on a boat with several friends, and the couple couldn't take their hands off each other.
Cardi also showed off her room filled with multiple bouquets of roses, presumably from Diggs, which goes to show just how into each other the two are:
"Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six."
Here's what social media said about Cardi B and her new man
Fans can't get enough of Cardi B's new relationship and praised her for moving on and finding a better man after staying in an unfulfilling marriage for years:
shaqs.penthouse said:
"There's nothing more better than a dude cheating on a woman, and she just levels up ten more notches! Hell yeah!"
lloydannigrace showed love to Cardi B:
"We love this for you, doll. You leave that old raggedy man and get better. I hope he stays treating you well."
jasintamakwabe wrote:
"Be happy, mama. Choosing you is the best thing that has ever happened to everyone."
the.doublebphotography added:
"When you leave an ungrateful man alone."
Meanwhile, others couldn't help but troll Offset, who has yet to be linked with anyone else since his highly publicised divorce.
This comes after reports that the former Migos member was demanding spousal support from his ex-wife.
NaFreshDeyTrend joked:
"Offset would be upset."
yanos._ asked:
"How’s Offset feeling? I’m just asking."
wtf_rema wrote:
"Somebody better check on Offset before his chest bursts."
Cardi B scores big in years-long defamation case
In more Cardi B updates, Briefly News shared the details pertaining to the rapper's years-long defamation case with Tesha K.
The YouTuber made some serious allegations against Cardi, including claims that the rapper had an STI.
Cardi scored a multi-million-dollar settlement after successfully stating her case on how Tesha's statements affected her, her family and her career.
