Reality TV star and businesswoman Zari Hassan sparked fresh relationship speculation after a video showed her spending time with her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya

In one of the videos, Shakib questioned why Zari announced that their marriage had ended

Social media users expressed confusion over the couple’s relationship status, with some questioning whether the divorce announcement was genuine or a publicity move

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Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya fuelled speculation after they appeared together weeks after the divorce announcement. Image: Shakib Cham

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star and businesswoman Zarinah “Zari” Hassan has sparked conversations online after sharing romantic moments with her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, during a vacation. The couple’s reunion comes weeks after Zari announced that they had mutually agreed to end their marriage.

Almost a month after the announcement, Zari and Shakib appear to have moved past the separation drama. On Sunday, 12 July 2026, Ugandan blogger Pulse Uganda posted a video of the couple reunited in Uganda for a getaway, where they shared playful moments and joked about the breakup that had left fans questioning the state of their relationship.

In a video that Zari recorded, Shakib teased her about what led her to announce that their marriage was over.

“What had gotten into you? Were you possessed? There might be forces inside of your head that speak to you, and if you don’t have God, you may end up going,” Shakib said.

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Zari, who was previously likened to Jonasi Gomora, responded with laughter, suggesting that Shakib was not ready to let their marriage end.

Watch the video by clicking the link,

Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham Lutaaya reunite

On the same day, X (Twitter) user @MsHlayisani24 shared another video of the couple spending time together. The post joked about how fans had reacted to their relationship drama. The post was captioned:

“Will we mind our own business next time? Absolutely not. 😂 We don't learn! Zari is with her husband 😍”

Watch the video below:

Peeps react as Zari Hassan and hubby reunite

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the video of Zari Hassan and her husband.

Here are some of the comments:

@Conniedlamini4 remarked:

“Eh, I need to mind my business because wow 😭”

@MrsNoma said:

“The problem is they are volunteering the information. Everything I know about them has been against my will 🤞🏾😂🤣”

@TshidiPruddie asked:

“I thought these two were divorced or it was PR?😳”

@BongsMahlangu_ questioned:

“Wasn’t she with Fresh ko Durban July? Also, aren’t they divorced 😭💀 SM izakuthandisa indaba zabantu.”

Shakib Lutaaya reacts after Zari Hassan announces divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shakib Lutaaya broke his silence after Zari Hassan announced that their marriage was over.

At the same time, Zari shared several cryptic Instagram Stories that many interpreted as subtle jabs at her estranged husband.

Source: Briefly News