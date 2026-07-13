A devastating fire broke out at a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, killing at least 27 people

Emergency responders rushed to the scene as footage showed the chaotic aftermath of the blaze

Viewers around the world flooded social media with condolences for the victims and their families

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A fire in a bar in the Thai capital, Bangkok, killed at least 27 people late Sunday night. Image: chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM

Source: Getty Images

A deadly fire tore through a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, killing at least 27 people on 12 July 2026. The tragedy shared by BBC News on 12 July 2026 drew widespread shock and grief as footage of the scene spread rapidly online.

Emergency responders worked through the night at the site of the blaze. Barriers and tape cordoned off the area, with covered forms visible near a green tarp-covered structure. A fire truck sat parked nearby as firefighters and bystanders gathered amid the debris, the atmosphere heavy and chaotic.

The scale of the death toll prompted immediate questions online about venue safety and how so many lives could be lost inside a single building. Some viewers pointed to what appeared to be a gas-fuelled intensity to the fire, with one commenter writing that the flames looked like a giant torch.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Bangkok bar fire prompts outpouring of grief

The footage, shared as a BBC News segment, drew hundreds of comments from people around the world expressing sorrow for those affected.

Robin Win said:

"My deepest condolences."

TheodoreLiverpool said:

"May they all rest in peace. 🕊 🙏"

Charlotteamelia added:

"This is heartbreaking. 💔 My condolences to all the families affected"

Velvethibiscus shared:

"My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. 😭😭😭😭"

LetGoMinistries commented:

"I pray that God be with the victims' family and that country wow. ❤️🙏"

Philia Kenny Rogers wrote:

"My deepest condolences to the deceased family and friends, may their soul rest in peace, this is a sad tragedy"

Bobothailand369 said:

"God love you all, my heart is hurt. I'm so so sorry. Buddha love you. 🙏"

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Source: Briefly News